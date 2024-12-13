Deepest Fear Releases First Official Gameplay Trailer

Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deepest Fear, variable state

Deepest Fear Releases First Official Gameplay Video

Check out the latest video for the horror game Deepest Fear, as we get a good look at the gameplay to come for this new title

Article Summary Watch Deepest Fear's first gameplay video, revealing sci-fi horror thrills over seven minutes of footage.

Explore an undersea mystery as Dr. Danni Carrol in this retro-future FPS horror from Variable State.

Utilize real-time fluid simulation and stunning environments for immersive storytelling and action.

Inspired by iconic 1980s films and classic game titles, Deepest Fear blends horror and Metroidvania elements.

Indie game developer and publisher Variable State has released an all-new video for their upcoming horror game, Deepest Fear, as we get our first good look at the gameplay. The game was teased a few days ago during the Winter version of the PC Gaming Show, but they really didn't show much since that showcase was already crammed with 50+ games. This is a proper look at the game, as you're getting nearly seven minutes' worth of footage. Enjoy the video above as we now wait to learn when or if we might see the game come out in 2025.

Deepest Fear

Deepest Fear is a sci-fi horror FPS with a retro-future aesthetic. Deep beneath the ocean, a long-dormant secret has been unearthed, which throws mankind's future into jeopardy. As Dr. Danni Carrol, fight your way to the heart of a secret project masterminded by your estranged father and uncover mysteries both deeply personal and terrifying in their implications. Using real-time fluid simulation, fight otherworldly entities that manifest spontaneously from any water source, all while the environment around you can flood and take in water at any moment, sweeping you away with unpredictable currents. Deepest Fear combines Metroidvania-level design in the context of a classic FPS immersive sim, where the game's setting is a puzzle that needs to be unraveled and where creativity and improvisation are your greatest assets.

Channeling the spirit of iconic and subversive 1980s horror action films such as The Abyss, The Thing, The Fly, and Total Recall, and more broadly the cinematic canons of James Cameron, John Carpenter, David Cronenberg, and Paul Verhoven, Deepest Fear aims to stay true to our inspirations' blend of visceral horror, vivid characterization, and confrontational storytelling. And in the realm of interactivity, our thoughts are never far from titles such as Metroid Prime, Half-Life 2, System Shock 2, and Dead Space.

