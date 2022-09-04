Defense Forme Deoxys Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Sept. 2022

Pokémon GO has kicked off the new Season of Light with a Deoxys-themed raid rotation. Not only is the Normal Forme of Deoxys available but so are the Defense Forme, Speed Forme, and Attack Forme, all of which have different traits when encountered in raids. You can tune into Bleeding Cool this weekend for Raid Guides dedicated to all four Formes. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on and defeat Defense Forme Deoxys, perfect your catching strategy, and understand the 100% IVs and Shiny rate.

Top Defense Forme Deoxys Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Defense Forme Deoxys counters as such:

Mega Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Absol: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Crunch

Darkrai: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Pheromosa: Bug Bite, Bug Buzz

Mega Gyarados: Bite, Crunch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Defense Forme Deoxys with efficiency.

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Dark Pulse

Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Gengar: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Yveltal: Snarl, Dark Pulse

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Zarude: Bite, Dark Pulse

Shock Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

Normal Drive Genesect: Fury Cutter, X-Scissor

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Defense Forme Deoxys can be defeated by four trainers due to its high defense stats. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have five or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Mythical Pokémon in Tier Five raids is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Defense Forme Deoxys will have a CP of 1299 in normal weather conditions and 1624 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!