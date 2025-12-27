Posted in: Games, Resolution Games, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, Demeo, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Drops Holiday Side Quest
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked has a free update available now, as the game has a Holiday Side Quest to take on
Article Summary
- Holiday Side Quest featuring Dwelf Jollykeg is live—complete it for an exclusive festive dice skin reward.
- Single player mode now allows full parties of custom heroes, with hirelings fully customizable and swappable.
- Multiplayer updates add party management features, including hireling reassignment and turn order changes.
- Upcoming translations for Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, and Simplified Chinese confirmed for Demeo x D&D.
Developer and publisher Resolution Games recently released a new winter update for Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, as they have a Holiday Side Quest for you to take part in. The quest is a limited-time festive mission featuring a character named Dwelf Jollykeg, who you'll find in the Ramshackle Inn with a mission to being cheer across the Crown of Frost. When you complete it, you'll get a unique holiday dice skin for your account. We have the developer notes below of everything you can find in the update, as you can check out the detailed patch notes on the game's Steam page.
Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked – Holiday Side Quest
A new side quest has been added to the game! Meet up with Dwelf Jollykeg in the Ramshackle Inn in the Crown of Frost campaign to help him with some special holiday-time deliveries.
Hirelings
In this patch, we are implementing Phase 1 to have a single player group be composed of your own customized heroes. Experience gain will work as normal across all of the characters!
Translations
We've seen all of your requests to translate the game to Brazilian Portuguese, Italian and Simplified Chinese and are happy to confirm that these translations will be coming in the near future. Stay tuned for updates!
Additional Patches
- Added a brand new limited-time side quest to celebrate Simril, the festival of light. Finish the side quest for a dice reward!
- You can now play with a full party of custom heroes in Single Player
- Hirelings can be replaced with custom heroes in old Single Player save files
- Added functionality to remove and reassign Hirelings in Multiplayer
- Added functionality to change turn order while on the map
- Bug fixes, performance optimization and stability improvements