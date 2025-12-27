Posted in: Games, Resolution Games, Video Games | Tagged: d&d, Demeo, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Drops Holiday Side Quest

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked has a free update available now, as the game has a Holiday Side Quest to take on

Article Summary Holiday Side Quest featuring Dwelf Jollykeg is live—complete it for an exclusive festive dice skin reward.

Single player mode now allows full parties of custom heroes, with hirelings fully customizable and swappable.

Multiplayer updates add party management features, including hireling reassignment and turn order changes.

Upcoming translations for Brazilian Portuguese, Italian, and Simplified Chinese confirmed for Demeo x D&D.

Developer and publisher Resolution Games recently released a new winter update for Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, as they have a Holiday Side Quest for you to take part in. The quest is a limited-time festive mission featuring a character named Dwelf Jollykeg, who you'll find in the Ramshackle Inn with a mission to being cheer across the Crown of Frost. When you complete it, you'll get a unique holiday dice skin for your account. We have the developer notes below of everything you can find in the update, as you can check out the detailed patch notes on the game's Steam page.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked – Holiday Side Quest

A new side quest has been added to the game! Meet up with Dwelf Jollykeg in the Ramshackle Inn in the Crown of Frost campaign to help him with some special holiday-time deliveries. This quest will only be available for a limited time, so play as soon as possible! For completing this quest, you will be awarded a special dice skin.

Hirelings

In this patch, we are implementing Phase 1 to have a single player group be composed of your own customized heroes. Experience gain will work as normal across all of the characters! Addit ionally, to resolve occasional issues with hireling assignments in multiplayer games without a full party, we're also implementing party management and quality of life improvements. You will now have the ability to reassign hirelings to players in multiplayer, and alongside this we now have the ability to change the turn order (both single and multiplayer) to facilitate specific combos easier without needing to delay the turn every time.

Translations

We've seen all of your requests to translate the game to Brazilian Portuguese, Italian and Simplified Chinese and are happy to confirm that these translations will be coming in the near future. Stay tuned for updates!

Additional Patches

Added a brand new limited-time side quest to celebrate Simril , the festival of light. Finish the side quest for a dice reward!

, the festival of light. Finish the side quest for a dice reward! You can now play with a full party of custom heroes in Single Player

Hirelings can be replaced with custom heroes in old Single Player save files

Added functionality to remove and reassign Hirelings in Multiplayer

Added functionality to change turn order while on the map

Bug fixes, performance optimization and stability improvements

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!