Demon Slayer Hinokami Chronicles 2 Receives Features Trailer

Check out the latest features trailer for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, still set for an August release

Experience new gameplay mechanics, including expanded gear system and enhanced training paths.

Play as over 40 characters from the popular anime, including Hashira and returning DLC fighters.

Relive epic moments from Entertainment District, Swordsmith Village, and Hashira Training Arcs.

SEGA has a brand new trailer out this weekend for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2, this time showing off more of the game's features. This is basically a trailer to show off the mechanics of the game, especially what's changed in the sequel, so players know what to expect going into it. The two that stood out to us were the training paths as well as the gear system, both of which offer different ways to improve and get better. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is still set for release on August 5, 2025.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2

The Hinokami Chronicles 2 is a thrilling arena fighter from the team at CyberConnect2 that builds upon the original Hinokami Chronicles, whose cumulative physical game shipments and digital copies sold has exceeded 4 million units worldwide. The sequel's Story Mode will pick up where the previous entry left off, allowing fans to once again put themselves in the well-traveled shoes of Tanjiro Kamado. This time, fans will be able to relive many of the exciting moments from "Entertainment District Arc," "Swordsmith Village Arc," and "Hashira Training Arc."

The VS Mode playable roster is larger than ever, with over 40 playable characters to choose from! That includes Muichiro Tokito and Mitsuri Kanroji, two Hashira who bravely fought against two Upper Rank demons of the Twelve Kizuki. Players can expect all characters from the original Hinokami Chronicles to make a return in the base roster, including the demons that were added in the free post-launch updates and the Entertainment District Arc characters that were originally part of the first game's paid DLC. The nine Hashira, the highest rank of the Demon Slayer Corps., will also join the game as playable characters.

Dual Ultimates: Players will be able to team up through certain character combinations to unleash stylish new Dual Ultimates to devastate your opponent. Use this power of forged bonds to your advantage!

Players will be able to team up through certain character combinations to unleash stylish new Dual Ultimates to devastate your opponent. Use this power of forged bonds to your advantage! Gear System: Customize your loadout to your advantage in battle! In either Story Mode or VS Mode, players will be able to equip up to 3 items on their character, such as one that increases your resistance to poison, or one that slowly regenerates your health over time. There are a lot of different items to unlock through the game, so choose carefully!

Customize your loadout to your advantage in battle! In either Story Mode or VS Mode, players will be able to equip up to 3 items on their character, such as one that increases your resistance to poison, or one that slowly regenerates your health over time. There are a lot of different items to unlock through the game, so choose carefully! Training Paths: Challenge yourself against the Hashira! After choosing which path to follow and which Hashira to challenge, players will advance through a series of tournament brackets with ever-changing victory conditions that keep every tournament round fresh and engaging.

Challenge yourself against the Hashira! After choosing which path to follow and which Hashira to challenge, players will advance through a series of tournament brackets with ever-changing victory conditions that keep every tournament round fresh and engaging. The Path of a Demon Slayer: Need a refresher? This mode lets players review the story covered in The Hinokami Chronicles 1 by engaging in key battles from the Unwavering Resolve Arc up to the Mugen Train Arc.

Need a refresher? This mode lets players review the story covered in The Hinokami Chronicles 1 by engaging in key battles from the Unwavering Resolve Arc up to the Mugen Train Arc. Mastery: By using different characters in either Story Mode or VS Mode, players will be able to increase that person's "mastery" level. Each level up unlocks different rewards such as stickers or background images that can be used to customize their Slayer ID (the online player profile).

