Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Adds Third Free Update

SEGA has released its third free update for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles with two new character additions. Those characters, which are now on the Versus Mode roster, are Enmu and the team of Yushiro & Tamayo. Each one comes to the game with their own devastating attacks that you can see in the trailer below. They also got a bit of a boost with some bug fixes and a new 60FPS Mode added to the game.

: Lower One of the Twelve Kizuki who serve under Kibutsuji's direct command, Enmu has a twisted personality and savors the sight of people's sorrow and grief. After being granted blood from Kibutsuji himself, he attacked Tanjiro and the other Demon Slayers who went aboard the Mugen Train. Enmu excels at fighting with long-range attacks and projectiles that can disrupt his foes. In addition to light and aerial attacks, even Enmu's throwing moves have a long reach, allowing players to keep their distance against their opponents. Both his support skills also can't be guarded against, making them highly effective in catching others off guard.

Yushiro & Tamayo: Tamayo researches demons with the hope of taking revenge on Kibutsuji, the man who turned her into one. Yushiro is a young man whose life was saved by Tamayo by turning him into a demon – her only successful attempt thus far in her research. Yushiro has different skills that allow him to attack while dodging or parrying the opponent's attacks, and he excels at taking the initiative following an opponent's attack. Additionally, Tamayo can be summoned using Yushiro's support skill and will act independently like a co-op character. Thus, while having the characteristics of the other demon fighters, Yushiro and Tamayo bring a "tag team" approach to combat.

60FPS Mode Added to Online Custom Matches: Last month, we added a new 60fps mode to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Steam versions of the game. This was specific to the controllable sections of exploration and combat in Story mode and certain controllable sections in the offline Versus mode. Today's v1.30 update also adds the 60fps option to online custom matches! Please note that online ranked matches will remain at 30fps to ensure a fair playing experience.