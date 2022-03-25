Pokémon TCG Releases 2022 Knock Out Collection

The Pokémon Center has rolled out a new Pokémon TCG product. This small box, the 2022 Knock Out Collection, features two Pokémon TCG booster packs along with three guaranteed cards. The cards feature Boltund, Eiscue, and Galarian Sirfetch'd. In order to help Bleeding Cool readers determine if this is a product worth opening, I have looked into this product to see which packs are included. Out of three Knock Out Collections, I can confirm that each one included one Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign and one Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. A major benefit of the cards included in the Knock Out Collection is that the cards are all from existing sets, but feature the classic galaxy foil holo pattern which cannot be seen on the standard version of the cards.

The new Pokémon TCG Knock Out Collection can be found at the Pokémon Center here.

Here is a breakdown of the rest of the currently known Pokémon TCG release coming out in the next few months.

March 25th: Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos.

Pokémon TCG Collector's Bundle: Features Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott which will likely be SWSH Black Star Promos. April 8th: Lucario VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Lucario VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Lucario V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs. Morpeko V-UNION Special Collection: Features Morpeko V-UNION SWSH Black Star Promos (four pieces total making up a single image). V Heroes Tins: The three tins each feature either Espeon V, Sylveon V, or Umbreon V. Previously thought to be the same cards as featured in Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, it has since been revealed that these will be SWSH Black Star Promos. Sinnoh Stars Mini Tins featuring two booster packs

April 22nd: Arceus V Figure Collection: Features Arceus V SWSH Black Star Promo, an Arceus figure, and four booster packs. Boltund VBox: A Boltund V SWSH Black Star Promo, a holographic version of the Wooloo from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, and four booster packs.

May 20th: Professor Juniper Premium Tournament Collection: Features a Professor Juniper Full Art, three foil Professor's Research reprints, 65 Professor Juniper card sleeves, a Professor Juniper deck box, a coin, and more.

: Kleavor VSTAR Premium Collection: Features Kleavor VSTAR SWSH Black Star Promo, Kleavor V Full Art SWSH Black Star Promo, six booster packs. July 1st: Trainer Toolkit 2022: Features not yet confirmed.