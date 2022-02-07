Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

SEGA announced this morning that they will be bringing Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles over to the Nintendo Switch. As you might suspect, Switch players will be getting everything that PC, Xbox, and PlayStation owners already have, including all the post-launch content. Which includes six new characters, new online missions, balance changes, and more. However, Switch owners will have a chance to pre-order a physical copy of the game which includes one Kimetsu Academy Character unlock key (Tanjiro Kamado). You can check out more about it below as this version will launch on June 10th, 2022.

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a demon slayer so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine… begins now!

Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online. Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a demon slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human. The original English and Japanese casts of the anime return to bring their authentic portrayals to the game.