Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles New Trailer

SEGA has released a brand new trailer showing Adventure Mode in Demon Slayer -Kimetsu No Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles. Specifically, the developers over at CyberConnect2 are showing off Adventure Mode: Mugen Train Arc/VS Mode, as you're thrown into the middle of the story and forced to play out some of the most exhilarating battles from both the anime and the manga. You can see in the trailer, which we have for you down below, they have gone to painstaking work to bring this series to life in the game. Everything from the bold and courageous cast to the nightmare fuel that are the demons and monsters they are tasked with disposing of. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation on October 15th, 2021.

It is the Taisho Period in Japan. Tanjiro, a kindhearted boy who sells charcoal for a living, finds his family slaughtered by a demon. To make matters worse, his younger sister Nezuko, the sole survivor, has been transformed into a demon herself. Though devastated by this grim reality, Tanjiro resolves to become a demon slayer so that he can turn his sister back into a human and kill the demon that massacred his family. A sorrowful tale of siblings in which the fates of humans and demons intertwine… begins now! Master the multitude of spectacular skills of a wide roster of characters from the anime, including Tanjiro and Nezuko, to overcome challengers in head-to-head battle, locally and online. Take up the sword of Tanjiro Kamado and guide his journey to become a demon slayer and turn his sister Nezuko back into a human. The original English and Japanese casts of the anime return to bring their authentic portrayals to the game.