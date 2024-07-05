Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: despicable me 4, Despicable Me: Minion Rush

Despicable Me: Minion Rush Launches New Movie Content

Despicable Me: Minion Rush has a brand new event for Despicable Me 4, as players can go off a new adventure with Poppy's First Heist.

Gameloft has launched a new event in Despicable Me: Minion Rush, as they celebrate the launch of the latest film in the series, Despicable Me 4. The event is called Poppy's First Heist, which will have you running around as Poppy trying to steal the Honey Badger from the Lycee Pas Bon. The event will only be active for a few weeks with some limited-time rewards for succeeding. The finer details from the devs can be found below.

Poppy's First Heist

In the all-new Despicable Me 4-inspired Poppy's First Heist mission, players will have to help new Despicable Me 4 character Poppy steal the Honey Badger from the Lycee Pas Bon to help improve the odds of her acceptance to villain school, all while doing it in style with the new Renfield costume for the Minions. To welcome the spirit of competition, players will also be able to join the World Games Special Mission. The Minions have decided to determine their favorite sport and train for it once and for all! But there's a twist – the Minions will realize they don't have a favorite sport, and variety is the key to fun. The game will also receive a special power-ops event that was co-created between the community and the development team, with some in-game visuals getting exciting changes based on player votes from the previous update.

Despicable Me: Minion Rush

Race with the Minions in the award-winning fan-favorite endless runner, Despicable Me: Minion Rush! Collect bananas as you jump, roll, dodge, and scramble against others in fun-filled, fast-paced missions! Run as Carl, Jerry and Dave, get awesome costumes, play exciting mini-games and explore locations inspired by the Despicable Me movies!

Run through iconic locations from the movie and discover secret areas

Enjoy unexpected Minion moments, like becoming a Mega Minion and riding the Fluffy Unicorn or Gru's Rocket

Use hilarious weapons and power-ups while competing with other players in Minion Races

Battle exclusive villains such as Vector, El Macho, and the Villaintriloquist

Experience original animations, voice-overs, and state-of-the-art 3D graphics created just for the game

