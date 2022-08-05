Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder Set For Mid-September Release

TinyBuild Games confirmed today they will be releasing Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder for PC and consoles next month. The game has currently been sitting in Early Access on Steam, giving you the chance to turn a ragtag bunch of pink humanoids into the best fighting force you've ever seen! Or, at the very least, you get to watch a complete slaughter at the hands of some ferocious monsters that should not exist anywhere. The game will officially drop on September 15th, 2022.

Turn the tide of battle by mutating the armed masses. Buff up poor souls with defense-boosting thicker skin and increased attack, or take things to the next level by combining mutations to blur the lines between Summoners and Shooters to create humans that charge into battle with rapid-firing robots at their sides. Walk a darker path and invoke the "Glory to Satan" ritual to summon an eldritch tentacle by sacrificing an innocent newcomer. Tyrants seeking a break from narrowly escaping the clutches of abominable monsters can jump into the all-new Massacre mode for a more classic auto-battler gameplay with quick, back-to-back multiplayer matches to see whose motley crew can come out on top. A colorful, quirky pixel art style brings Despot's Game to life with numerous references to pop culture icons in an unimaginable battle mashup to the sound of upbeat tracks sure to keep players pumped at each turn of the mysterious labyrinths.

"Despot's Game represents our childhood and all of our love for gaming wrapped in one," said Nikolay Kuznetsov, Game Creator, Konfa Games. "The weapons are filled with easter eggs that represent cult movies, TV shows, games and books we read growing up. It's really fun to see players' excitement when they recognize and relate to them as well, because without our community, it wouldn't have been possible to create this game."