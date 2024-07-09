Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny, Echoes: Act 2

Destiny 2 Announces Echoes: Act 2 Arriving Next Week

Bungie held a developer stream eariler today in which they revealed that Destiny 2 - Echoes: Act 2 will be released next week.

Bungie held a special developer livestream earlier today in which they went over new content for Destiny 2, with the reveal of Echoes: Act 2. First off, the big news is that Act 2 will come quicker then expected as it will launch on July 16, just a month after this season began. The livestream went over all of the events that took place during Act 1 and how they affected the outcome of the story content that is set to roll out in the next act, as well as into the next Episode, Revenant, set to launch in October. The team also showed off some new gameplay footage and gave insights for the new Echoes Battlegrounds that will launch with Act 2. Plus, we got a first look at the new Artifact mods and Seasonal weapons, along wth some of the Solstice armor ornaments. You can watch the full stream at the link above.

Destiny 2 – Echoes

After brave Guardians led the charge to defeat the Witness and stop its Final Shape, mysterious objects of immense power called Echoes were strewn across the system in reaction to the climactic battle. Echoes takes players on a journey to discover the meaning of these objects, leading players to Nessus, where the planet is evolving. Working with Failsafe, Saint-14, and Osiris, Guardians will mobilize against an expanding army of Vex and a mysterious new enemy. Guardians from across the globe battled to be the first to bring the final fight to the Witness, leading the ultimate battle with the allies of the Traveler. Congratulations to Team Parabellum for emerging victorious as the first fireteam of six to complete the raid on Contest Mode. All six members will receive World First title belts and will forever be known as the World First Champions of Salvation's Edge.

Each Episode released will feature three Acts, each about six weeks in length, with Echoes Act 2 launching on July 16, and Act 3 going live on August 27. Each Act will include new activities and missions, such as the new three-player Breach Executable activity launching in Echoes Act 1. Echoes will also introduce new weapons and armor; additional unlocks for the Seasonal Artifact and Season Pass, and more.

