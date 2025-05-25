Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Nakwon: Last Paradise

Nakwon: Last Paradise Releases new Game Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming game Nakwon: Last Paradise, as the developers give a better overview of the title

Article Summary New Nakwon: Last Paradise trailer showcases stealth survival and PvPvE action in a zombie-infested Seoul.

Players must infiltrate the city, gather resources, and escape, risking everything with each death.

Stealth is key as zombies respond to sound and other survivors may betray you for survival.

Advance your Citizen Grade for better gear and privileges in this ruthless multiplayer apocalypse.

Developer and publisher Nexon has revealed the latest trailer for Nakwon: Last Paradise, as they provide a better overview of the game since the last time we saw it. There's not really a ton of discussion in this video, nor does it explore much of the plot. What it does do is give you a look at where the game's development currently is, with a ton of jump cuts of the action you'll encounter in the game. The team also took this opportunity to let fans know the game will be a part of Steam's Zombies vs Vampires Fest, but no demo was announced, so we're not really sure what their participation means at this point. For now, enjoy the new trailer!

Nakwon: Last Paradise

Nakwon: Last Paradise is a third-person view Zombie Apocalypse Stealth Survival game. Experience a new form of 'Post-Apocalypse Life' that you've never seen before. Explore Extraction Survival and gather resources from the PvPvE city, where Zombies and Survivors coexist to survive in this new societal structure. Seoul, the city of scarce guns and plentiful hiding spots within its clustered buildings and alleys. Survive as an ordinary human, relying solely on your senses and keep yourself safe from Zombies.

A Life-and-Death Extraction Survival within the PvPvE World: You must infiltrate the city full of Zombies (AI) and other Survivors (Players) to collect useful items and sell them or make money by completing missions. Be cautious as you'll lose everything you have once you die.

You must infiltrate the city full of Zombies (AI) and other Survivors (Players) to collect useful items and sell them or make money by completing missions. Be cautious as you'll lose everything you have once you die. A Stealth Survivor TPS Consuming Audiovisual Elements and Strategy: Zombies are drawn to sounds, and upon spotting human beings, they chase after them. Cover yourselves and move in silence. Lure Zombies, disrupt their attention, and run away. A single gunshot will draw all nearby Zombies, so please act with caution.

Zombies are drawn to sounds, and upon spotting human beings, they chase after them. Cover yourselves and move in silence. Lure Zombies, disrupt their attention, and run away. A single gunshot will draw all nearby Zombies, so please act with caution. Cruel Revelation of Human Greed in a Multiplayer Setting: In this world with no laws and rules, human beings are the last ones you can trust. Survival hinges on murdering others and plundering their belongings. Be cautious about everything, and trust no one.

In this world with no laws and rules, human beings are the last ones you can trust. Survival hinges on murdering others and plundering their belongings. Be cautious about everything, and trust no one. Life in a Citizen Class Made by Survivors: Your Citizen Grade determines privileges and access levels. You need to make money for rent and better equipment. Ownership of higher Citizen Grades will grant you access to more and more.

