Pokémon TCG 1st Ed Base Set Charizard Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals with auctions primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other similar items of a collectible nature, has put a shadowless, 1st edition copy; of Charizard from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! Charizard is the absolute crown jewel among cards in the Pokémon TCG, acting as a major centerpiece for many collectors who partake in these cards. Prospective bidders will have until Tuesday, November 16th, to place a bid on this awesome trading card.

Charizard was long considered the most powerful card in the entirety of the Pokémon TCG. With a hit point score of 120, unparalleled in the early days of the game by any other Pokémon besides Chansey, and a very powerful Fire Spin attack, Charizard was the talk of the playground in the late 1990s. According to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

This card is so hot right now that you can feel the heat coming off Charizard's flamethrower attack. Charizard is arguably one of the most popular Pokemon of the series — c'mon, who doesn't like a fire breathing dragon! Charizard is the final evolved form of Charmander, and if you watched the Indigo series you might recall the kind and innocent Charmander, but as soon as he evolved into Charmeleon was a defiant Pokémon that adamantly ignored Ash's commands, and when he evolved into Charizard things only got worse. The card has been graded by CGC with the following sub-grades: centering (9), surface (6), corners (8), and edges (8). The artwork is by Mitsuhiro Arita.

If you wish to place a bid on this wonderful and powerful card from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly remember that you will have until Tuesday, November 16th, to do so. You can find the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!