Destiny 2 Bring Back The Solstice Of Heroes Event

Bungie has brought back a Destiny 2 event during the Season of the Splicer as the Solstice of Heroes returns this year. The event gives you a chance to find a little bit of glory with your Guardians, as well as seeking out items like treasure, armor, and a new Legendary weapon among them. This has become one of the more popular events in the series as you don't really need to do a ton of insane challenges to have fun with it. You can read more about it below as the event will kick off on July 6th and run all the way to August 3rd.

Solstice of Heroes, a celebration of those who stood in defense of The Last City, returns to Destiny 2 on July 6th. Guardians everywhere will take to the European Aerial Zone to defeat bosses and unlock caches. A free event for all players, Solstice of Heroes rewards players with class-specific armor that can be upgraded with a darkness-banishing glow. Each day of the month-long event will be assigned an element. Guardians will need to match their attacks with the daily element in order to charge one of four unique elemental buffs. On Prism days, Guardians can charge all four buffs, but can only activate one at a time.

In addition to the upgradable class-specific Solstice armor, this year's Solstice of Heroes introduces a new Legendary Shotgun, Exotic Ghost Shell, emblem, and Solstice Packages filled with goodies. Eververse offers up glowing universal ornaments for Silver or Bright Dust, matched to the Guardian's equipped subclass. New ships, Sparrows, and cosmetics will also be up for collection! Players can earn a new emblem for completing the introductory Solstice of Heroes quest. Completing the final Solstice armor set will unlock the exclusive 2021 Solstice of Heroes shirt for purchase on the Bungie Store.