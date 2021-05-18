Destiny 2 Brings The Classic Raid, Vault Of Glass, Back To The Game
Destiny 2 players are going to be getting a major shock to the system next week as Vault Of Glass will be returning to the game. On May 22nd, the devs will be bringing the classic raid back with a bit of a twist as they have a couple of new features. The first, which will be the thing veterans will have to strive for, is the World First title and belt. While those who haven't had as much experience or trying it for the first time may just want to jump into Contest Mode. The race for World First for Vault of Glass kicks off at 10am PT, which you can follow live with ProfessorBroman's Destiny Raid Day Tailgate, which will start an hour before the raid is live. We have more info and some images of the belt and rewards down below. Best of luck to all of you in this free addition to the game.
At launch, Destiny 2: Vault of Glass will have both Contest Mode and a World First race, and Guardians who are training to beat the classic raid will need to also complete challenging Triumphs. Bungie has released Vault of Glass's restrictions:
- Vault of Glass will launch with Contest Mode enabled for 24 hours.
- Players will need to be at 1300 Power to be at the cap for all of the encounters.
- Clearing Vault of Glass with Contest Mode active is the first step to access the new Challenge Mode in the Director and the Tempo's Edge Triumph.
- Completing Tempo's Edge, a curated list of Triumphs, in this newly unlocked Challenge Mode, will be how a fireteam crosses the World First finish line and claims their prize.
- To enforce the Triumph requirements in the Challenge Mode, your team will wipe if you fail the success conditions during each encounter.
Bungie Rewards are also available for Guardians who promptly finish the raid, unlocking the ability to pick up exclusive items from the Bungie Store.