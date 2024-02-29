Posted in: Bungie, Destiny 2, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Destiny, Guardian Games

Destiny 2 Reveals Plans For 2024 Guardian Games All-Stars Event

The Guardian Games have returned to Destiny 2, as players will have both an All-Stars competition and the returning Cup to play in.

Article Summary Destiny 2's 2024 Guardian Games kicks off with new All-Stars event and Cup competition.

The first-ever hoverboard, the Skimmer, and new rewards await in the All-Stars challenge.

Earn the Allstar Vector Skimmer, Hullabaloo launcher, and more by completing Event Card challenges.

Support charities through the Guardian Games Cup and win life-size Skimmers and exclusive prizes.

Bungie is preparing to launch one of their biggest annual events next week in Destiny 2, as they have revealed everything for the 2024 Guardian Games. Starting on March 5 and running all the way until March 26, you'll have two specific areas you can compete in, as you're getting an All-Stars system and the return of the annual Cup. The All-Stars version will bring an all-new set of challenges and rewards to contenders, including the game's first-ever hoverboard: the Skimmer. (Insert whatever Back To The Future II joke you want here.) The series will see Hunters, Titans, and Warlocks battle it out over a three-week period for bragging rights and collectibles. We have more info on the games for you below.

Guardian Games All-Stars

Guardian Games All-Stars will feature an updated scoring system to spice up the competition, including Focus Activities, which are new limited-time boosts to activities that can grant extra Medallions to the winning classes. The new Contender Card will be in play this year, introducing Diamond Medallions that can be earned each week for extra points, the new Champion Memento, and an Ascendant Alloy. During the event, the new Allstar Vector Skimmer will be released for all players to earn at no additional cost. This all-new vehicle type is the flashiest way to travel around the solar system, allowing players to perform unique tricks and grind rails as they ride through their favorite destinations. Those who earn the Allstar Vector Skimmer during the event will permanently unlock it.

Players complete Event Card challenges to unlock rewards like the new Compressed Wave Frame Grenade Launcher, Hullabaloo, as well as a new Exotic Ghost Shell, Exotic emote, and more. Upgrading the Event Card will also unlock access to additional rewards. Players who complete the Gold Event Challenge by March 26, 2024, at 9:59 AM PT, will earn the Bungie Rewards offer to purchase a physical 2024 Guardian Games All-Stars Medal through the Bungie Store.

Destiny 2 – Guardians Games Cup

The Guardian Games Cup is returning for its third year, where players from around the world are encouraged to gather their fireteam to compete for glory while also supporting Direct Relief and the International Rescue Committee through the Bungie Foundation. Teams of six will compete in two categories:

The Technical category tracks each team's total number of Medallions dunked during Guardian Games All-Stars. The Charitable category tracks the total amount raised by each team throughout the event.

The top four teams in each category will be awarded prizes, including:

The first-place teams in each category: Life-size physical Allstar Vector Skimmer replica with the team's names engraved (one per team per category)

Top two teams in each category: Guardian Games Medals ($50 MSRP) for each team member (maximum of 6 per team per category)

Top three teams in each category: Binary Cascade emblem codes for each team member (maximum of 6 per team per category)

Top four teams in each category: Bungie Store $50 discount codes for each team member (maximum of 6 per team per category)

