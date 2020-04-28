Destroy All Humans Receives A July 2020 Release Date

Good news for those looking to take over humanity as THQ Nordic has given Destroy All Humans a proper release date. The company has set the release of the game for July 28th, 2020 to come out on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Right in the middle of summer, which we assume would have been one of their announcements for E3 2020. What's more, the company are promoting two special editions of the game for you to choose from beyond the standard edition, which are the DNA Collector's Edition for $150, and for some reason the Crypto-137 Edition at a staggering $400. All of which are currently on the game's website for pre-order. We also got a new trailer for the game, which you can check out below.

The cult-classic returns and invades everything but your privacy on July 28, 2020! In Destroy All Humans, you terrorize the people of 1950s Earth in the role of the evil alien Crypto-137. Harvest DNA and bring down the US government in the remake of the legendary alien invasion action adventure. Annihilate puny humans using an assortment of alien weaponry and psychic abilities. Reduce their cities to rubble with your flying Saucer! Destroy All Humans! is a cult classic and one of the few games that will have you laughing out loud. Many games have taken inspiration from its mix of humoristic story-telling and easily accessible open world shooter action, as well as its wide range of over-the-top weaponry. But there can only be one Cryptosporidium: the human-hating alien with the voice of an angry Jack Nicholson and a shorter fuse than a xenomorph on steroids. Only Destroy All Humans! allows you to explore idyllic US cities of the 1950s, read the thoughts of their citizens to uncover their secret desires… and then burn the very same cities to the ground with the mighty Death Ray of your flying saucer!