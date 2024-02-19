Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indie Live Expo, Ryu’s Office

Details Revealed For Indie Live Expo 2024 This May

We now have a better idea of what's being planned for Indie Live Expo 2024, as they are taking regisrations for exhibitors and more.

Article Summary Indie Live Expo 2024 set for May 25th, accepting developer and publisher submissions.

Viewers worldwide can expect English, Japanese, and Chinese broadcasts of the event.

10th Indie Live event celebrates with new logo, over 10 million views last winter.

Submissions open until March 11th, featuring a free registration for one title per entity.

Organizers at Ryu's Office have revealed new details for Indie Live Expo 2024, which is set to take place this May. The online digital showcase series will hold its first official date of the year on Saturday, May 25, 2024. To start the process of getting there, they are now taking submissions for developers and publishers, as well as anyone who wants to pony up the money to be a sponsor this time around. Youc an read more below as submissions will be open for the next couple of weeks.

Indie Live Expo 2024

With more than 10 million views during Indie Live Expo Winter 2023 and 98.7 million views since the series inception in 2020, this May's upcoming showcase marks the 10th-ever Indie Live event, commemorated by an all-new logo. Serving as a gateway between indie scenes across the globe, Indie Live Expo offers English, Japanese, and Chinese broadcasts. Viewers can tune in for the return of the rapid-fire "Indie Waves" segment showcasing dozens of short-form content updates across a plethora of titles, and witness a deep dive into a new local indie scene with the return of "Indie Studios Around the World." Game submissions for indie developers and publishers are now open until Monday, March 11th, 7:00 PM PDT / 10:00 PM EST. Registration is free for up to one title per organization, be it a reveal of a brand new project, news for an upcoming game, major updates for previously released works, or a sale.

"Our favorite time of year is when submissions open," said Ryuta Konuma, Founder and CEO, Ryu's Office. "The possibilities within indie gaming are truly endless, which was the main inspiration behind our new logo. Every year, we are wowed by such innovative indies that we could have never imagined. Many thanks to our supporters who make our show possible every year!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!