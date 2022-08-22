Details Revealed For The Elder Scrolls Online: Lost Depths

Bethesda Studios revealed details of the next update coming to The Elder Scrolls Online, as we get a better look at Lost Depths. The update is currently live for players on PC and Stadia, with console versions coming on September 6th. This new DLC pack brings two new four-player dungeons to the mix, expanding the saga that began with the Ascending Tide DLC and was continued with the recent High Isle Chapter. Both dungeons come with original stories and unique rewards. Along with this DLC comes Update 35, which fixes and added a number of items to the game. We have a chunk of the notes for you here with the trailer, but you can read the full list of content here.

Earthen Root Enclave Dungeon: A spiritual sanctuary for all druids of the Systres Archipelago, Earthen Root Enclave has been attacked by the fierce Firesong circle, and Druid Laurel of the Stonelore needs allies to repulse the invaders and protect the sacred shrine's many relics. But why have the fractious Firesong attacked now? And what will be the consequences of this trespass for the people of High Isle?

Graven Deep Dungeon: High Isle's sailors whisper anxious warnings about Graven Deep, a strange region of the Abecean Sea where any ship that enters vanishes without a trace. Team up with a former pirate, Dhulef, as he braves this mysterious and dangerous region and hunts for information on the legendary Druid King's voyage to the Systres. What ancient secrets will you discover buried far beneath the waves?

Discover the Legacy of the Bretons: Both Elder Scrolls Online dungeons feature their own unique stories and rewards, including item sets, Achievements, and collectibles not found anywhere else in Tamriel. While both Earthen Root Enclave and Graven Deep feature standalone quests and tales, they also expand upon the ongoing Legacy of the Breton saga and lead directly into the events of the year's final prologue and DLC release (more on that in the future!)

Update 35: Launching in tandem with Lost Depths is Update 35, a new base-game patch that all Elder Scrolls Online players can enjoy, no purchase required. This update includes balance changes, fixes, and new features, including changes to the combat system, the introduction of bonus "mini-events" for Battlegrounds (for example, a weekend that grants bonus Alliance Points), and broad improvements to XP gains in PvP in general.