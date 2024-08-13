Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Midnight Forge, Nowhere

Detective Horror Game Nowhere To Release Free Demo This Week

Midnight Forge has a free demo coming out this week for Nowhere, giving players a chance to expeirence their latest horror title

Article Summary Midnight Forge releases free demo of detective horror game Nowhere this week on Steam.

Play as a detective navigating supernatural Norse mythology to solve mysterious disappearances.

Explore a non-linear open world with realistic investigation mechanics and dynamic shifting environments.

Expect a suspenseful experience with a unique blend of detective mystery and survival horror.

Indie game developer and publisher Midnight Forge have confirmed they are releasing a free demo for their detective horror game Nowhere this week. The demo has about 30 minutes of gameplay to show off what you'll experience in the full version as you investigate multiple sites of interest, trying to find out what happened to a missing set of campers. What horrors will you discover underneath the pines? The demo will be available on August 15 on Steam, as we have a trailer above showing what it will look like.

Nowhere

Nowhere is an upcoming hardcore-detective-horror game that effortlessly blends immersive investigative gameplay, classic survival horror mechanics, and a rich, mysterious narrative together with a highly atmospheric Nordic locale. Set deep within the forests of Norway, the game sees players step into the hiking boots of a detective on the hunt for a group of missing tourists. It quickly becomes apparent that there is more to the disappearances than initially meets the eye, as the investigation takes a supernatural twist, plunging players headfirst into a unique and terrifying spin on Norse mythology and will see them piece together the doomed story of the gods after Ragnarök.

A Unique Tale of Norse Mythology: Uncover the impact and conflicts caused by a new religion during the Viking Age, and find out what happened to the Norse Gods in the final years of their worship.

Uncover the impact and conflicts caused by a new religion during the Viking Age, and find out what happened to the Norse Gods in the final years of their worship. The Perfect Blend of Detective Mystery & Survival Horror . A highly-suspenseful experience, Nowhere utilises a slow build up of tension to instil fear and dread, instead of jumpscares.

. A highly-suspenseful experience, Nowhere utilises a slow build up of tension to instil fear and dread, instead of jumpscares. Non-Linear Open World: Explore and investigate multiple creepy locations across the highly atmospheric Scandinavian forest at your own pace.

Explore and investigate multiple creepy locations across the highly atmospheric Scandinavian forest at your own pace. Realistic Investigation Mechanics: Nowhere will make you feel like a true detective. Conduct your own investigation, then make your own connections and draw your own conclusions; search for clues while inspecting sites of interest.

Nowhere will make you feel like a true detective. Conduct your own investigation, then make your own connections and draw your own conclusions; search for clues while inspecting sites of interest. Dynamic Shifting Environment: As the sound of a horn blares in the distance, the forest twists and corrupts around you, transforming into a nightmare version of itself. Draugr stalks you from the shadows, waiting until your back is turned. Run! Hide! Fight! Survive!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!