Devil May Cry Arrives In Street Fighter: Duel For Latest Crossover Dante from Devil May Cry has officially been added to Street Fighter: Duel, as Crunchyroll Games expands the game's roster.

Crunchyroll Games has revealed a new addition to Street Fighter: Duel, as players will soon be able to play as Dante from Devil May Cry in the game. From May 11th-24th, Dante will drop into the game for a limited-time event, with several additions happening during that time. You'll be able to unlock Dante as a fighter who can deal massive damage, including his unique EX-move Power Smash that will send the enemy's front row scurrying behind the backline, adding a new layer of depth to combat. You can also finish tasks to earn Demon Soulstones to drop off at Nico's Store to buy rewards like the Strongest Demon Hunter avatar. As well as other event rewards and more. We have more info below before it launches next week.

"The Son of Sparda himself can be the one to fill millions of souls with light when he lands amidst the World Warriors during the "Devil Invasion" from May 11th to May 24th. Get prepared by downloading the game on Apple Store and Google Play. Something wicked and stylish this way comes! A mysterious tree, perhaps the Qliphoth from Devil May Cry 5, has cast a sinister shadow over the world of Street Fighter: Duel. M. Bison is attempting to harness the looming tree's dark power. Ryu, Chun-Li, and the World Warriors must stop him, but can they rely on Dante—the stylish fighter that arrived aback a motorcycle? Perhaps more help is on the way!"