Subway Surfers Introduces The Series' First AR Feature

SYBO are adding some augmented reality fun to their mobile game Subway Surfers, as you can try out Subway Studio right now.

Mobile game studio SYBO revealed a new addition to Subway Surfers this morning, as the company will be adding a brand new augmented reality feature. The team is launching Subway Studio, a new in-game AR system that will come with the next update to the game, giving you the ability to interact with many of the game's characters in the real world. The team will also launch a Subway Studio-themed TikTok filter, allowing you to create viral content on the platform as you interact with the game's character Jake. We got more info on it and a couple of quotes from the company on this new addition as you can start using it today!

"Subway Studio empowers players' imaginations, providing them with the tools to bring the Subway Surfers universe into their daily lives for the very first time. Subway Studio launches as part of the game's Fantasy Fest update, which will be live through July 16 while the feature will continue to live and grow within the game. Players can choose from 40 of the existing Subway Surfers characters to interact with in the feature, with more set to be added through future game updates. To use Subway Studio, players simply choose their favorite character, place them wherever they'd like in their real-world environment, capture photos or videos, and share!"

"Subway Studio puts the power of creativity and virality in our players' hands, allowing them to interact, tell stories, and create content with their favorite characters in their homes, backyards, workplaces, you name it," said Mathias Gredal Nørvig, CEO of SYBO. "To date, #SubwaySurfers on TikTok has accumulated over 34 billion views, and nearly every video under that hashtag has been user-generated. We saw how much our community loved creating their own content, and we knew we wanted to provide them with an outlet for production within the game."

"I'm incredibly proud of our team for creating such an advanced feature with as many creative possibilities as Subway Studio," said Murari Vasudevan, Technical Director at SYBO. "We're constantly looking to give our players new ways to engage with the game, and this new technology does just that. Subway Studio utilizes state-of-the-art mobile AR and camera tracking to truly make it feel like you're spending time with your favorite character in real life, allowing players to enjoy the feature regardless of their devices' AR capabilities."

