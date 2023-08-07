Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Devolver Delayed

Devolver Digital Celebrates What You Can't Play In Devolver Delayed

Devolver Digital has created it's own special "livestream" to celebrate all the stuff you can't get your hands on with Devolver Delayed.

Devolver Digital decided to have a little fun this morning with an all-new video as they celebrate everything you can't touch in Devolver Delayed. Often times when we see these summer livestreams, we get bombarded with a ton of video games that all claim they're going to be released within the next calendar year. But that's just not reality. Oftentimes, you'll see a game trailer, and you'll think that's an awesome title, and then it never comes to pass. Then you'll see that game come around on another stream the following year, promising the next calendar year. So in keeping with the theme, which is making fun of the Nintendo Direct format, two narrators tell us about all of the video games Devolver Digital has promised would be out at a certain time that have now been pushed back. Enjoy the video along with their special message to people down at the bottom, as we now wait for updates.

"Time. An unstoppable force, marching on and infinitely on, sand tumbling inexorably into the hourglass. It can't be reasoned with, it can't be bargained with, it can't be killed. Believe us, we've tried. Which is a roundabout way of saying that a bunch of games we said were coming out this year are slipping to 2024. Sorry. In our latest highly polished, cloyingly upbeat showcase, Devolver Delayed , we reveal all the hotly anticipated games that are missing their scheduled release dates and tactically, gracefully relocating to next year. Yes, unfortunately, you're gonna have to wait a little bit longer to get your hands on The Plucky Squire, Stick it to the Stickman, Anger Foot, Pepper Grinder, and Skate Story. But don't worry; this extra time will allow us to make these games EVEN BETTER. Good things come to those who wait until the next financial year."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!