Devolver Digital Teases Five New Video Games For 2021

Devolver Digital decided to leave 2020 on as high of a note as they could by revealing they have several new games coming. Devolver has been riding high with the release of both Carrion and Fall Guys in 2020, even though the year, in general, has basically been a bust for a lot of people. So when you hear they got some new games on the way next year, of course, we're going to sit up and pay attention. The company decided to close out the year on social media by posting one simple message on their Twitter account, which simply read "Which of the five unannounced Devolver Digital games releasing next year is your most anticipated?"

So yeah, there are five new games on the way to be announced next year, not including anything that's already on the table and we know about or is already booked to be released. The fun question is what those games could be. There's really no point to any of us speculating at this point because the reality is we all know what's going to happen. We're going to get teased for the next six months until maybe E3 2021 comes around, and even if it doesn't, we're going to get a Devolver Direct because there's no way they're skipping out on the popularity of trashing the industry at its cringiest. It just sucks that we're sitting here on the brink of a new year and we're looking ahead at something we won't get to see for another six months at best, since the idea of them releasing any info ahead of time is slim to none. Or hey, maybe they'll just mess with the entire industry again and drop the news on Monday.