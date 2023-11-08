Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Diablo

Diablo Immortal Announces Harvest Bounty Holiday Event

Blizzard Entertainment released new details about the next event happening in Diablo Immortal, as we're getting a new Harvest Bounty.

Article Summary Diablo Immortal Harvest Bounty event starts November 17 with daily tasks and rewards.

Compete in Trial of the Hordes from November 10 to 17 to prove your combat prowess.

Join forces in All Clans on Deck between November 11 and 19 to fight demonic armies.

Engage in Wild Brawl, a team-based PVP event, from November 17 to 24 in Diablo Immortal.

Blizzard Entertainment has a new event coming to Diablo Immortal as they revealed details about the Harvest Bounty holiday event. The game will be getting an update soon with several activities for you to take part in, as the mobile title will be celebrating the holidays with combat. We have more info below from their latest blog, as the first event will kick off on November 10 for the next several weeks.

Diablo Immortal: Harvest Bounty

Raise a tankard with glee, merrily sing along to the tavern's tune, and celebrate not becoming a demon's dinner with a feast to topple all others—Harvest Bounty. From November 17, 3 a.m.–December 1, 3 a.m. server time, you can revel in joyous excess by completing daily tasks to fill in tiles on the event board. Each tile you fill in will add a little Gold to your coin purse, but Aspirant's Keys, Set items, Dusts, and more will be bestowed upon those who fill in an entire row or column on the board. Fill out the entire board and receive a proper autumnal bounty: a Legendary Crest and 2 Telluric Pearls. Additionally, six Reveler's bundles will be added to the shop in celebration of the holiday. Head to the in-game Shop on November 17 to check them out.

Trial of the Hordes

You may be experienced, but emerging victorious from the Trial of the Hordes is the true mark of a champion. From November 10, 3 a.m.–17, 3 a.m. go head-to-head against another Diablo Immortal player while earning rewards and climbing your way through the event's Ranks. Each player has an enclosed lane in which broods of demons will flood in waves—your goal is to cull the demons from Hell with steadfast dedication.

All Clans on Deck

The armies of the Burning Hells are mustering their forces for a ploy, most assuredly of nefarious intent. You must rally your banner, adventurer—call upon your Clan for aid to beat back the tide of darkness! From November 11, 3 a.m.–19, 3 a.m. server time, Sanctuary will need All Clans on Deck. For more information about this event and its rewards, visit this article.

Wild Brawl

Enlist your most trusted companions and outlast enemy teams in the Wild Brawl event. In this unique, limited-time PVP event from November 17, 3 a.m.–24, 3 a.m. server time, players start at Level 1, work together in teams of 6 to explore an expansive map, and endure to become the last surviving team. Equip discovered gear, gain experience to strengthen your power, and slay everything in sight to win the battle. This arena-style game mode ends when one team has outlasted the others to make their eternal mark on Sanctuary. For more information about Wild Brawl, please visit this article.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!