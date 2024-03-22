Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo

Diablo Immortal Reveals New Details For Precipice Of Horror

Diablo Immortal has revealed what will be coming to the game throughout 2024, as the new Precipice Of Horror update arrives Wednesday.

Article Summary Diablo Immortal's 2024 updates begin with Precipice Of Horror on March 27.

New content includes Terror Rifts with Stygian Fragments for boss battles.

Oblivion Pillars offer supercharged monsters and a chance at Eternal Equipment.

56 new Affixes coming to Eternal Equipment from Terror Rifts, and more.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details about the 2024 Roadmap of content for Diablo Immortal, as they kick things off with the new Precipice of Horror update. Thsi is the first of many updates coming in what they have dubbed the Age of Unmaking, as several new demonic threats will be coming to the Sanctuary. Among the additions in 2024 will be a brand new class, a second-anniversary celebration, two new main quests to take on from the Lord of Terror, and more. We have more details of this update for you below as the content will launch on March 27.

Diablo Immortal – Precipice of Horror

Terror Rifts have burst into Sanctuary. Active every day from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 1 a.m. server time, players can find Terror Rift Portals appearing in three zones at random for 20-minute intervals. Enter these portals and prepare to face off against brutish monsters to acquire Stygian Fragments. Gather these Fragments and sacrifice them to the Stygian Spire to call forth the boss. Once you've slain the boss you will be granted plentiful rewards including the new Terror Essence.

Using Terror Essence, you can take on the ultimate test of valor known as the Oblivion Pillars. These can be found near where Terror Rifts spawn and are only available on Inferno Difficulty I or higher. If you can survive the waves of supercharged monsters, players will earn the chance to receive Eternal Equipment and other rewards.

Hellslayer Bounties will be available for groups and solo players on Inferno Difficulty I and above. For the cost of one Terror Essence, players can combine 4 normal, active Bounties into a Hellslayer Bounty at the Bounty Board. On a successful bounty completion, players will earn Codex credit and a reward chest with the potential to reward Eternal Equipment.

Eternal Equipment is a new item type that is both the rarest and strongest in Sanctuary. These items can only drop from Terror Rifts, Oblivion Pillars, and Hellslayer Bounties. They also contain 3 Attributes and 4 Magic Affixes.

is a new item type that is both the rarest and strongest in Sanctuary. These items can only drop from Terror Rifts, Oblivion Pillars, and Hellslayer Bounties. They also contain 3 Attributes and 4 Magic Affixes. A new pool of 56 Affixes will be arriving. These can be found on items with 1-3 Magic Affixes that drop from Terror Rifts, Oblivion Pillars, and Hellslayer Bounties.

