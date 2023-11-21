Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Diablo

Diablo IV Is Holding A Free Trial For The Next Week

Blizzard Entertainment is giving you a chance to play a free trial of Diablo IV for the next week, with the option to buy with saved progress

Blizzard Entertainment is opening the gates of hell for the next week as Diablo IV will have a free trial for everyone to play. Starting today and running through November 28, you can download a trailer version of the game on Steam. During that time, you can choose to purchase it at any time, even after the trial ends. If you decide to buy it on Steam, your progress will be saved so you can pick up where you left off. There are some small caveats, however, as the character level maxes out at Level 20 for the trial. You will have full access to the content build with the ability to do cross-play if you choose and interact with others for social teamwork. Have fun with the trail!

"Sanctuary has fallen once more into darkness as Lilith has been summoned by dark ritual after eons in exile. Now, hatred threatens to consume Sanctuary as evil spreads and a new wave of cultists arise to embrace Lilith's coming. Forge your path through Sanctuary – a continuous, ever-growing world teeming with choices, quests, corruption, and loot. Join fellow adventurers, retake besieged towns, delve into nightmarish dungeons, and fight for the fate of the world. Create characters to become steadfast in the face of darkness."

"Forge your Diablo IV hero from an abundance of different customizations, cosmetics, talents, and abilities, creating a character that is uniquely your own, growing stronger as you progress. Discover and experiment with a vast arsenal of powerful weapons, armor, abilities, and more to fight back against the demons threatening these lands with devastating results. Embrace your many powers as you battle in immersive, action-packed combat. Sanctuary and the fate of humanity is trapped within the eternal conflict, and with Lilith's return from banishment, darkness, and misery awaits. Hell is coming; will you be able to stop her?"

