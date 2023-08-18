Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: clue, diary of a wimpy kid

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid Gets Its Own Version Of Clue

The Op has partnered with a popular book franchise as they have released Clue: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid for purchase this week.

The Op revealed this week they are releasing a special edition of Clue tied to the famous book series Diary Of A Wimpy Kid. The game will take all of the characters and settings you know from the novels and transport them to the board game, complete with cards, pieces, and mysteries to match that of the books. The game is currently on sale via their website for $45. You can read more about the game below, along with a couple of quotes from both parties about the new release.

"Join your favorite 'Wimpy Kid' from Jeff Kinney's popular book series to solve the mystery and win this custom-illustrated version of the classic mystery game! In Clue: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, Greg Heffley has lost sight of his little brother Manny, and it's up to you to help recover the toddler before time runs out! In the game, Greg Heffley loses sight of his little brother Manny, and it's up to the players to help solve the mystery and recover the toddler before time runs out. With six familiar character movers to choose from, players can take on the roles of Greg, Rowley, Frank, Rodrick, Susan, or Holly to figure out WHO Manny is with, WHERE he wandered off, and WHAT distracted him! In an added twist on the classic game, each character also comes with a corresponding personality card that features unique game-changing abilities to give players a leg up as they solve the mystery."

"With a fun, new spin on the classic Clue components, the weapon tokens have become "distraction tokens" representing Manny's possible distractions, including The Cheese, Greg's Journal, Manny's Pacifier, Ladybug Cellphone, The Pig, and Manny's Training Potty. Designed for two to six players, ages eight and up, Clue: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid features custom-illustrated artwork displaying several well-known locations from the popular book series across the board. The game also includes six Suspect Clue cards, six Secret Clue cards, nine Location Clue cards, 25 Intrigue cards, and the infamous Clue mystery revealing envelope."

"We are excited to have the opportunity to merge one of the most iconic mystery game titles with one of the best-selling kid's book series of all time," said Dane Chapin, CEO of The Op. "We are passionate about creating games that bring families and friends together to create new memories – making Clue: Diary Of A Wimpy Kid a perfect fit for fans of all ages."

"We are thrilled to have collaborated with Usaopoly and Hasbro to create a board game that captures the best of both worlds: the classic intrigue of Clue and the humor of Wimpy Kid," said Jeff Kinney, author of the book series. "We can't wait for fans to crack the case to find Manny and are confident they'll have as much fun playing the game as we had creating it!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!