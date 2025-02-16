Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dice Of Arcana

Dice Of Arcana Announced With Steam Next Fest Demo

Dice Of Arcana has a new free demo coming out this month for Steam Next Fest, as the game will be released sometime this Summer

Experience a roguelite dice game with a sinister puppet in a high-stakes caravan setting.

Strategize with dice and miniatures to win games and avoid losing yourself.

Bet everything, use special items, and face major arcana to survive and thrive.

Indie game developer Studio Evil Publisher: Shoreline Games has revealed a new demo for Dice Of Arcana that will be coming to Steam Next Fest before the game is released. The game is a bit on the honor side of things as you're trapped in a caravan with a malevolent puppet who is forcing you to play a game, as you'll attempt to outlast and outwit them through this roguelite dice title. The team has set up the demo to run from February 24 until March 3, with the eventual release happening this Summer. For now, enjoy the latest trailer and more.

Dice Of Arcana

Your life is on the line, and you'll need both luck and skill to escape. Journey on this blood-drenched trip on a caravan led by a malevolent puppet master with seemingly no way out. There, you must use the luck of the dice and your wits by strategically controlling miniatures to outscore your opponents and secure victory by dominating the most lanes on the board.

How did you end up in this twisted situation? And what would you sacrifice to achieve your wildest dreams by winning a game of dice? During your battle on and off the boards, you must strategize on assembling the best hand of dice and miniatures to win the next round, and to do so, choose the most optimal selection of skills for both that will keep you intact as much as possible. But beware, there are more elements in play than just what's on the board. Failing to secure a victory will result in you not just losing a game but also a part of yourself…

Bet your fingers, break the rules with special items, face major arcana, and prevail. There's luck, there's skill, and you'll need both to win, as losing means death.

