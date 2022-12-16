Digimon World: Next Order Reveals New Gameplay Trailer

Bandai Namco has released a new trailer for Digimon World: Next Order as they show off more of the gameplay for this title. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is the latest entry in the monster collecting and raising RPG series, which takes place in the Digital World of Digimon, bringing back characters from the past while also interacting with new ones. This latest trailer for the game serves two purposes, the first is pretty obvious as they are showing off a variety of different Digimon to collect, environments to explore, and more. The second is to let everyone know that they can now pre-order the game as it will be released on PC via Steam as well as for Nintendo Switch. You can check out the trailer down at the bottom and get a better look at the game as a whole, while we slowly make our way to the release date of February 22nd, 2023.

"In Digimon World: Next Order, the Digital World has run rampant with Machinedramon and is now in a state of utter chaos. As a Digidestined, players must restore order to the world and recruit as many faithful Digimon companions as possible to rebuild the Digital World. They will need to balance both training and exploration to stop the virus-infected Digimon from causing complete destruction! Pre-orders are available on the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store and Amazon.com in the United States, as well as on the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store for Canadian fans. Boxed copies of the limited Nintendo Switch game purchased through the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store will include an official beanie as an exclusive pre-order bonus item while supplies last. Boxed copies are also limited and only available while supplies last. Players who purchase the digital version at launch will receive the launch bonus content with the base game."