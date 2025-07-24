Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crinkle Cut Games, Discountry, PQube

Discountry Announces Free Console Demo Ahead Of Launch

Discountry will be releasing a free demo for consoles ahead of its launch in August, giving you a sample of the supermarket management sim

Article Summary Discountry releases a free console demo on July 31 ahead of its official August launch date.

Manage a quirky small-town supermarket, handling everything from layouts to checkout duties.

Grow Discounty’s business empire while navigating Blomkest’s drama and earning trust.

Build relationships, uncover secrets, and balance profits with community happiness in Discountry.

Indie game developer Crinkle Cut Games and publisher QCube have confirmed Discounty will release a free demo for consoles ahead of the game's launch. Starting on July 31, all three major consoles will be getting a version of the free demo that is already up on Steam, giving you a chance to try a small sample of the supermarket management sim title. Enjoy the latest dev video here as well as the game will arrive on August 21, 2025.

Discountry

Manage your own discount supermarket! Get caught up in small-town drama, organise and plan your shop's layout, and strike lucrative trade deals as you expand your secretive aunt's business empire. Selling more frozen fries will surely heal this broken community…right? Step into the quirky harbour town of Blomkest, where your aunt has entrusted you with managing its only supermarket. Design and organise your shop, manage stock levels, work the checkout, and strike trade deals. Build relationships with the charming locals, and grow your business empire while navigating community dynamics.

Use every tool at your disposal to expand your business, but be mindful: rapid growth might ruffle a few feathers in this tight-knit community. Will you pursue endless profits, or find a way to benefit everyone in Blomkest? Your aunt has invited you to manage the local store, 'Discounty', in the run-down harbour town of Blomkest. But beware, not everyone wants you to succeed. Explore Blomkest after business hours and get to know the townsfolk. Turn them into loyal patrons of Discounty and uncover the town's hidden secrets. Create an eye-catching, efficient store by rearranging shelves and products.

Design inviting aisles for easy navigation and add decorations to encourage purchases! Blomkestians don't take well to newcomers. Gain manufacturers' trust, make trade deals, and sell local specialty goods to boost Discounty profits!K eep shelves stocked, floors clean, and the storage room organised. Ring up customers shopping promptly to keep them happy! No one likes waiting around… As profits soar, reinvest and grow! Expand your shop to stock more goods and advertise it around town!

