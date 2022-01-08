Dragon Ball Super Previews Realm Of The Gods: The Angel Vados

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

One of the most interesting aspects of the anime Dragon Ball Super's (currently) final arc, which focuses on the Tournament of Power, is the depiction of Angels. They are shown to largely be aloof and unattached to not only the Destroyers to whom they are partnered but also to their Universes. While the destruction of a Universe also leads to the obliteration of that Universe's Destroyer, the Angels survive regardless. When her universe is erased, along with her Destroyer Champa, she is one of the only Angels to acknowledge her Destroyer as he disappeared. As he was about to go, Vados gave Champa a respectful nod. Vados seems to have a close relationship with Whis compared to their other siblings, as she joins Whis's side after her own Universe has been wiped away. I find her to be one of the most compelling Angel characters as she and Whis both seem to embrace some of the more aloof tendencies of their race while also exhibiting behavior that shows engagement and even respect for non-angels.

