Pokémon GO Reveals GO Fest 2026 Days & A New Research Day

Pokémon GO will host three in-person GO Fest 2026 events in Chicago at Grant Park, Tokyo at Bay Area, and Copenhagen at Fælledparken.

Article Summary Pokémon GO Fest 2026 will take place in Chicago, Tokyo, and Copenhagen with in-person events and citywide play.

Event dates run from late May to mid-June 2026, with ticketed citywide gameplay starting before park festivities.

A Celestial Research Day featuring Lunatone and Solrock arrives December 20, 2025, with Shiny chances boosted.

Trainers can earn encounters via Field Research or purchase Timed Research, with tickets also giftable to friends.

Pokémon GO has announced dates for three in-person GO Fest 2026 events, as well as a new Research Day event featuring Lunatone and Solrock. Let's take a look at what's coming up.

First, let's take a look at the Pokémon GO Fest 2026 announcement. Niantic writes:

Next summer, get ready to embark on a journey of a lifetime when Pokémon GO Fest returns for 2026! Pokémon GO is celebrating ten years of community, discovery, and exploration. Check back regularly for more information on how to join the fun! The best way to experience Pokémon GO Fest is in person! We invite Trainers to join us at three in-person events in the following cities and dates.

The dates and locations are as follows:

GO Fest: Tokyo at Bay Area Event Dates: Friday, May 29 – Monday, June 1, 2026 Ticketed Citywide Gameplay will begin on Monday, May 25, 2026

GO Fest: Chicago at Grant Park Event Dates: Friday, June 5 – Sunday, June 7, 2026 Ticketed Citywide Gameplay will begin on Thursday, June 4, 2026

GO Fest: Copenhagen at Fælledparken Event Dates: Friday, June 12 – Sunday, June 14, 2026 Ticketed Citywide Gameplay will begin on Thursday, June 11, 2026



The announcement confirms that we will also get the normal Pokémon GO Fest Global event we've come to expect every summer, but a date has not yet been confirmed.

Now, let's take a look at the Celestial Research Day details. Here's what's happening for the Celestial Research Day event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, December 20, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, December 20, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon: Lunatone and Solrock, both of which can be Shiny, feature in this event. They will have an increased Shiny rate during event hours.

Lunatone and Solrock, both of which can be Shiny, feature in this event. They will have an increased Shiny rate during event hours. Field Research: Lunatone and Solock encounters will be available by completing Field Research tasks.

Lunatone and Solock encounters will be available by completing Field Research tasks. Paid Timed Research: Trainers will be able to earn even more Lunatone and Solrock encounters with a paid Timed Research. Unlike most event announcements, this post did not include a price for the event as of this writing. Niantic writes: "Pokémon that appear during this Timed Research will have the same chance of appearing as a Shiny Pokémon as those that can be encountered through Field Research during the event. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins."

Trainers will be able to earn even more Lunatone and Solrock encounters with a paid Timed Research. Unlike most event announcements, this post did not include a price for the event as of this writing. Niantic writes:

