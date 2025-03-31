Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dante’s Ring, Into The Fire, Starward Industries

Dante's Ring Has Its Title Changed To Into The Fire

In a bit of a name change, Dante's Ring has been changed to Into The Fire, as the team feels it fits the vibe of the game better

Article Summary Dante's Ring renamed to Into The Fire for a better game vibe by Starward Industries.

Players face fiery challenges and uncover secrets on a perilous Ring of Fire journey.

Equip retro weapons, solve puzzles, and tackle complex moral choices for unique gameplay.

Survival amid fire includes missions, resource scavenging, and navigating diverse factions.

Indie game developer and publisher Starward Industries has decided to change the name of their new game, Dante's Ring, as it will be called Into The Fire. The team sent out a notice this afternoon stating that "the new title conveys more about the gameplay and atmosphere of the title, which will have you combating the fiery environment to save as many lives as possible and survive the flames and lava flows of Dante's archipelago." Beyond that, no new info about the game was released. It's their game, and they can change it to whatever they'd like before it's released, but to us, it doesn't really make the game stick out more or less than Dante's Ring did. Time will tell if it does fit when we see more from the team.

Into The Fire

On a perilous journey to the very gates of hell, Into The Fire will see players step into the role of a bold explorer, striving to survive and rescue as many lives as possible, while Mother Nature throws everything she has into the Ring of Fire. Uncovering secrets buried deep beneath the island's fiery fury, players must face molten lava flows, powerful earthquakes, and scorching volcanic fires armed with fireproof armor and stylized retro weapons. As if that wasn't enough of a challenge, Into The Fire will consistently push players to navigate life and death through strategic planning and ingenuity, all while navigating complex moral choices that will shape their story. The main questions are: how much are you willing to sacrifice to save one more life? Will you descend into the very heart of hell, and are you prepared to uncover its secrets?

Uncover the mystery hidden in the Ring of Fire.

Confront the untamed fury of fire with a range of retro-inspired equipment.

Traverse the terrain on foot or using retro inventions.

Solve intricate puzzles, break through obstacles, and carefully manage your supplies.

Find your own way to save people and animals.

Prepare for missions in the hub by selecting the equipment for your preferred gameplay styles/classes.

Complete quests and missions with outcomes that can influence the course of the story.

Scavenge for resources using retro tools on an island covered in a thick layer of ash.

Navigate complex moral choices and broker uneasy peace among diverse factions — all vying for survival.

