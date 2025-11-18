Posted in: Capcom, Games, Magic: The Gathering, Monster Hunter, Tabletop, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: Monster Hunter, Secret Lair

Magic: The Gathering Reveals Secret Lair x Monster Hunter Superdrop

Magic: The Gathering has revealed the cards for the next set of Secret Lair Superdrops, this time featuring the world of Monster Hunter

Article Summary Magic: The Gathering unveils a Secret Lair Superdrop crossover with Monster Hunter in December 2025

Four unique drops feature legendary Monster Hunter creatures, hunters, and iconic spells

Each set includes alternate-art Magic cards highlighting monsters, hunters, or epic franchise battles

Superdrop will be sold for a limited time, offering exclusive cards for fans and collectors

Capcom and Wizards of the Coast have come together for the latest Secret Lair sets, as they unveiled the new Monster Hunter Superdrop today. Players wiell be able to get four different sets of cards, one depecting The Hunt, one for The Hunters, and two for some of the most iconic monsters in the franchise. We have the details and a look at all of the cards below, as they will go on sale starting Monday, December 1, 2025, at 9 am PST until Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PST, while supplies last.

Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunt

This drop evokes the terrifying attacks that monsters across the Monster Hunter franchise can unleash. (Art by Daniel Romanovsky, Kotakan, Simon Dominic, ガマゾウ/Gamazo, and 山宗/SANSYU) The monsters are featured on non-creature spells in Magic and perfect for Commander decks. The drop comes with one spell of each color and includes:

1x Blind Obedience: Malzeno + Qurio from Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

1x Snap: Kushala Daora introduced in Monster Hunter 2

1x Village Rites: Magnamalo introduced in Monster Hunter Rise and Tobi-Kadachi from Monster Hunter: World

1x Mizzium Mortars: Yian Garuga introduced in Monster Hunter Generations

1x Tooth and Nail: Azure Rathalos introduced in the Japan-exclusive Monster Hunter G and Seregios from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Hunters

This drop focuses squarely on the Hunters side of Monster Hunter. (Art by Jeremy Chong, Wayne Wu, イカサマひでお/IkasamaHideo, 二見敬之/Takayuki Futami, and 藤木ゆう/Yuu Fujiki) Each card depicts a different set of armor and weapons from various games throughout the series. All cards have the human creature subtype, each with a different color of mana, and include:

1x Grand Abolisher: Tigrex Armor with Bone Scythes from Monster Hunter Freedom 2

1x Archaeomancer: Velkhana Armor with Slinger and Winged Seraphyd from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

1x Grim Haruspex: Nargacuga Armor with Hidden Eye from Monster Hunter Freedom Unite

1x Imperial Recruiter: Rathalos Armor with Pouncing Graveclaws; Brachydios Armor with Burning Crusher; Gore Magala Armor and Royal Rose from Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

1x Champion of Lambholt: Astalos Armor with Verdant Lightning Shield from Monster Hunter Generations.

Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters

This drop includes some of the Monster Hunter franchise's most popular monsters, which now appear as Legendary Creatures in Magic: The Gathering. (Art by Brock Grossman, oxygen, Toy(e), Wayne Wu, and 獣道/KEMONOMICHI) This curated drop pairs each chosen monster with one of Magic's color identities to capture the essence of the Monsters themselves and includes:

Nezahal, Primal Tide: Lagiacrus from Monster Hunter Tri

Drakuseth, Maw of Flames: Rathalos from Monster Hunter

Sarulf, Realm Eater: Zinogre introduced in the Japan-exclusive Monster Hunter Portable 3rd

Vaevictis Asmadi, the Dire: Nergigante from Monster Hunter: World

Ziatora, the Incinerator: Fatalis introduced in Monster Hunter

Secret Lair x Monster Hunter: The Monsters II

The Monster Hunter franchise is full of so many iconic monsters it deserves twice the number of drops. (Art by Daniel Romanovsky, Wayne Wu, and 佐久間竜一/Ryuichi Sakuma) This drop includes even more Legendary Creatures from the Monster Hunter franchise including:

Razaketh, the Foulblooded: Gore Magala from Monster Hunter 4

Amareth, the Lustrous: Velkhana from Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Wasitora, Nekorus Queen: Nargacuga from Monster Hunter Freedom Unite

Kalamax, the Stormsire: Brachydios from Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!