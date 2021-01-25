Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny Gets A Character Trailer

Before Disgaea 6: Defiance Of Destiny comes out in Japan this week, NIS America released a new character trailer for the game. As the game is set to drop on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on January 28th, they're giving western audiences a look at what's to come as the trailer shows off some of the cast that you'll be working with and interacting with along the way of this brand new journey. On top of that, the team will be hosting a special AMA with Nippon Ichi Software president and Disgaea 6 producer, Sohei Niikawa, on February 1st at 5PM PT on Reddit. Enjoy the trailer below!

Meet Zed, a zombie that has risen above them all except one – a God of Destruction! Can a mere Netherworld zombie rise up and destroy a god? Find out in the newest installment of the Disgaea series! Features such as Super Reincarnation, 3D visuals (a first for this series), and adjustable gameplay settings make this the perfect game for both new and old Disgaea fans! From Grave to Glory: Join Zed in his quest to rise above his lowly status and challenge a God of Destruction. Along the way, meet zany characters, explore chaotic new worlds, and discover the power of sibling bonds and determination.

Undying and Unstoppable: Experience over-the-top tactical combat, complete with insane special attacks and a wide variety of allies to choose from. And when things get too hairy, use Super Reincarnation to keep trying until you succeed!

A Netherworld for Everyone: Play at your leisure, and even on the go! With customizable gameplay features such as Auto, Retry, and Replay, both new and returning players can forge a HL-raising experience that fits their lifestyle. Diving into DISGAEA has never been easier!