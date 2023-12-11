Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Disney Games, Disney Illusion Island, Dlala Studios

Disney Illusion Island Will Receive New Update This Week

Disney Games has announced a new update is coming to Disney Illusion Island, as the Keeper Up content will launch on December 13.

Disney Games, in collaboration with developer Dlala Studios, revealed a new update is coming to Disney Illusion Island later this week. This is a brand new addition to the game that, whether you've beaten it or not, will be available for free to anyone who owns the game. The team will essentially be opening up a brand new area with new challenges to test whether those who recently navigated the lands know them better than the old guard who was here before. This means that those who have been practicing their speedruns on the game now have a challenge that will put their knowledge and skills to the test while the rest of us get to take part in some races. We have more info below as the content will be released on December 13.

"The Keeper Up update is set to launch on December 13 for the critically acclaimed 2D platform adventure featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy, who are on a whimsical journey through the island of Monoth. In this fast-paced new experience, players must try and beat the clock and show off their parkour prowess, thanks to a set of new challenges arranged by the "Mavens of Monoth," a group of 'old Monoth' enthusiasts who want to see if anyone knows how to navigate these lands better (and faster) than them."

"Upon entering a course, a timer will tick away as players scramble to grab collectibles through remixed areas of the world, making their way to the finish line in the best time possible. Alongside the new 'Mavens of Monoth Time Trials' feature, Disney Illusion Island will also receive a host of quality-of-life updates, including new accessibility features, new gallery unlocks, and an updated map, making this the perfect time to join Mickey and the gang on their unforgettable adventure."

