Details Revealed For Free Fire World Series Global Finals 2024

More info has been released for the Free Fire World Series Global Finals 2024, set to take place in Rio de Janeiro in November

Article Summary Garena reveals Free Fire World Series Global Finals 2024 in Rio, from Nov 8-24 at Carioca Arena.

Eighteen teams will compete for a slice of the $1,000,000 prize pool in this thrilling event.

Tickets available from tomorrow, follow FFESportsBR Instagram for more info and updates.

Top teams from six leagues including Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Brazil joining the action.

Garena has revealed new details about the Free Fire World Series Global Finals 2024, set to take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, this November. The event will be taking place on November 8-24 at the Carioca Arena, as tickets will go on sale for the event tomorrow for both locals and those looking to travel for the competition. Those looking to get ticket information will need to follow the event's Instagram account. The event will see eighteen teams vying for a piece of the prize pool, along with a number of other activities around the time of the tournament that people can take part in both at the arena and in the game. We have a few more details about it below as we now wait for all of the teams to be finalized over the next two months.

Free Fire World Series Global Finals 2024

FFWS Global Finals 2024 will commence with the Knockout Stage from Nov 8 to 17, where eighteen teams will battle it out across six match days for one of the 12 qualifying slots. These twelve teams will then take part in the Point Rush Stage from Nov 22 to 23, where their rankings after each game will offer them headstart points in the Grand Final. The excitement ultimately culminates on Nov 24, where the team with the most points will seize the latest Free Fire world championship title and the largest slice of the $1,000,000 prize pool.

Top teams from 6 Free Fire leagues will be competing in the Global Finals. The formidable lineup comprises 8 teams from FFWS Southeast Asia 2024 Fall, 3 teams from FFWS Latin America, 4 teams from FFWS Brazil, together with the champion of FFWS Pakistan. Notably, Team Falcons and WASK have secured their slots to the Global Finals as the champions of the Esports World Cup: Free Fire and FFWS Middle East and Africa, respectively.

