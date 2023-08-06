Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm Launches Season Three With Tons Of Content

Gameloft has officially launched Season3 of Disney Speedstorm, bringing with it several new characters, new courses, and more to the game.

Developer and publisher Gameloft released a new update for Disney Speedstorm, as the team has launched Season 3 with a number of new additions. The biggest additions to the game are a bunch of characters from Lilo & Stitch, as well as getting to classic Disney characters added to the mix with Miiney Mouse and Daisy Duck. Plus, you'll see some new courses to race on and other content to spice things up. We got the full details and a few trailers below as it's all live now.

FIVE NEW LILO & STITCH INSPIRED RACERS

Racers Lilo, Stitch, Jumba, Captain Gantu, and Angel are ready for a rip-roaring season of racing action! Lilo and Stitch are both Speedster Class Racers, while Jumba, Captain Gantu, and Angel are Defender, Brawler, and Trickster Class Racers, respectively. Details of how to unlock each of our five seasonal Racers are listed below. Our five new Lilo & Stitch-inspired Racers get set to rocket to the racetrack on the picturesque island paradise.

Lilo will be unlockable for free via the Season Tour.

Stitch will be unlockable via the premium tier of the Golden Pass.

Jumba will be available to unlock via the free tier of the Golden Pass.

Captain Gantu will be unlockable for free via a season-long Time Limited Event.

Angel will be unlockable via Mystery Races in the Season Tour.

DISNEY SPEEDSTORM MID-SEASON RACERS

The Mickey & Friends Collection is getting a serious boost with the arrivals of Racers Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck! Minnie will be a Brawler Class Racer while Daisy will be a Trickster Class Racer. These two iconic Racers will hit the tracks in dedicated Time Limited Events during Season 3. If you're eager to learn more about how their Unique Skills work, we give you all the details below.

MINNIE MOUSE

Minne Mouse's Unique Skill is called "Helper's Aura"

Normal Activation: Minnie receives a large speed boost that lasts for several seconds and also spawns an area of effect (AOE) around her. Any rival Racers who enter this AOE will receive a smaller speed boost.

Minnie receives a large speed boost that lasts for several seconds and also spawns an area of effect (AOE) around her. Any rival Racers who enter this AOE will receive a smaller speed boost. Charged Activation: Minnie receives both a large speed boost and a special protective shield that lasts for a long time. She also spawns an AOE around her. Any rival Racers who enter this AOE will receive a small speed boost and a protective shield that lasts for a short period of time.

DAISY DUCK

Daisy Duck's Unique Skill is called "Center Of Attention"

Normal Activation: Daisy receives a protective shield that lasts for several seconds. While this shield is active, she quickly refills her Manual Boost Bar. If Daisy is stunned or dashed while this shield is active, she will receive a large speed boost and release a shockwave that will stun any rival Racers within its AOE.

Daisy receives a protective shield that lasts for several seconds. While this shield is active, she quickly refills her Manual Boost Bar. If Daisy is stunned or dashed while this shield is active, she will receive a large speed boost and release a shockwave that will stun any rival Racers within its AOE. Charged Activation: Daisy instantly receives a large speed boost and releases a shockwave that stuns any rival Racers unfortunate enough to be caught within its AOE.

