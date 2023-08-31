Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, tauros

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Part 8: Paldean Tauros

Paldean Tauros appears in Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved in the Fighting-type Combat Breed, Fire-type Blaze Breed, & Water-typer Aqua Breed.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9th, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at three new variants of a Paldean variant of… Tauros.

The Scarlet & Violet games, like Sun & Moon and Sword & Shield before it, introduce regional variants for some existing Pokémon species. Among the new Paldean regional variants is Paldean Tauros. Paldean Tauros comes in three regional forms: the Fighting-type Combat Breed, the Fighting/Fire-type Blaze Breed, and the Fighting/Water-typer Aqua Breed. All three new versions of Tauros appear in Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, each from a different artist. AKIRA EGAWA, known for the Gold VSTARS of Crown Zenith, illustrates the Blaze Breed Paldean Tauros, and it's one of the most stunning cards we've seen revealed for this subset thus far. Oswaldo KATO takes on the cool Aqua Breed while Shin Nagasawa delivers the Combat Breed.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!