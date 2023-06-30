Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: disney, Disney Speedstorm

Disney Speedstorm To Full Launch This September

Disney Speedstorm will be leaving Early Access on September 28th, however, Gameloft will still be selling Founders Packs until that time.

Gameloft has confirmed today that Disney Speedstorm will be leaving Early Access this fall with a full release planned for September. Working in collaboration with Disney Games, the new planned release date will be September 28th. Until then, the company is still selling founders packs for the game, offering exclusive content for those who choose to purchase them, leading up to the game's release. As well as planning for Season 3 eating Lilo & Stitch. We have a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you below.

"Since the launch of Early Access, we've received invaluable feedback and support from players, which have been instrumental in shaping Disney Speedstorm into the incredible racing experience it is today," says Aska Suzuki, Game Manager. "Our incredible community's enthusiasm, dedication, and love for the game have been our inspiration from day one, and we can't wait to continue this journey together as we enter this exciting new phase."

"We are immensely proud of what Disney Speedstorm has become," says Alexandru Adam, VP & Studio Manager, Gameloft Barcelona. "With the additions and improvements made during Early Access, we are excited to move to free-to-play, which allows for a true and robust competitive and co-op player experience."

"Drift into the ultimate hero-based combat racing game, set on high-speed circuits inspired by Disney and Pixar worlds. Master each character's unique skills on the racetrack and claim victory in this thrilling arcade racing experience from the creators of the Asphalt series! An incredible cast of characters including Mulan, Mickey Mouse, Sulley, Baloo, Captain Jack Sparrow, the Beast and more are suited and revving up for racing combat. Upgrade each racer's stats and make the most of their unique skills that can impact the outcome of a single race and dramatically change the way you play the game!"

"Anyone can pick up and play Disney Speedstorm, but mastering skills and techniques like timing your nitro boosts, precisely drifting around corners, and adapting to dynamic track environments are crucial to dominating each race. Pick your Racer and speed through action-packed tracks solo, or challenge friends in local and online multiplayer modes. You can even face off with players from around the globe to become an online legend. Start your engine in environments inspired by some of your favorite Disney and Pixar films. From the docks of Pirates of the Caribbean's Kraken Port to the wilds of The Jungle Book's Jungle Ruins or the Scare Floor from Monsters, Inc., you can experience these worlds from a fresh, exciting perspective geared specifically for racing!"

