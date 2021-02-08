Disney Villainous Reveals A New Expansion With Despicable Plots

Ravensburger revealed today that Disney Villainous will be getting another expansion in the form of Despicable Plots. This collection is mighty interesting as all of the expansion so far has had a balanced mix, this one seems to be more on the dastardly side of things. The three characters you'll get with this pack include Gaston from Beauty and the Beast, Lady Tremaine from Cinderella, and the super-deep Disney cut with the addition of The Horned King from The Black Cauldron. Each of those characters definitely adds a little spice to the game and will make things challenging both against each other and against other sets of characters. Along with this regular version, there will also be a special blue-box stylized version for Target if you decide to buy the game through them. You can read up more on this expansion below and check out some images, as we laugh at the idea that Gaston's piece in the game is just of his chest. it will officially go on sale nation-wide on February 28th for $25.

While Despicable Plots takes its name from dialogue lines in Beauty and the Beast, the sentiment can be applied to each villain's dastardly objective. Gaston (Beauty and the Beast) must remove obstacles from his realm to prove to Belle that he's the perfect man. Lady Tremaine (Cinderella) plots to marry one of her stepdaughters to The Prince. And The Horned King (The Black Cauldron) needs to take over the world by filling his realm with Cauldron Born after securing The Black Cauldron. While the Villainous game system was originally designed by Prospero Hall, this Despicable Plots is designed and developed by Mike Mulvihill of Ravensburger North America.