DNF Duel Gains New Fighter While Also Free On The Epic Games Store

Nexon has released a new character into DNF Duel this week, right as the game is free for the next 24 hours on the Epic Games Store.

Article Summary New DLC character Battle Mage joins DNF Duel with a unique magical combat style.

Nexon teams up with Epic Games to offer DNF Duel free on the Epic Games Store.

Grab DNF Duel for free within the 24-hour window on the EGS platform.

Battle Mage's gameplay involves strategic use of elemental Chasers and explosive skills.

Nexon has released a brand new update this week for DNF Duel, as the third DLC character is available right now in the form of the Battle Mage. The character adds a bit more magic and a bit more power to the roster as they mix and match the two for a formidable combo. The news comes as the team has partnered with Epic Games to make the game available for free for the next 24 hours on their shop as part of Epic's annual holiday game giveaway. All you need to do is have an EGS account, go to the store page, and get the base game 100% free before the timer runs out. That deal is only available for one day, so you better hurry over and get it now. Meanwhile, here's more info on the new character.

DNF Duel – Battle Mage

Characterized by fluid, combo-driven gameplay, players utilize unique character abilities and execute intricate strategies to outsmart, outplay and downright beat up their opponents to become masters of the Ultimate Will. This beginner-level character is great for learning the ropes, but players shouldn't underestimate her diminutive stature – Battle Mage's close-quarter combat skills are only matched by her unparalleled magical prowess. These powers manifest as Chasers, arcane spheres infused with elemental properties. By consuming Chasers generated through specific actions, Battle Mage gains enhanced effects for a certain skill for a given period, adding strategic depth to her combat. After transforming into an apostle, players can unlock Battle Mage's fiery Awakening skill, "Quasar Explosion," a colossal Chaser that obliterates adversaries in a spectacular explosion.

"We aimed for a delicate balance between user-friendly skills and the strategic potential of Chaser utilization," said Kodani Ryosuke, director of DNF Duel. "We hope players enjoy battle with the Chaser as they embrace the mantle of Battle Mage."

