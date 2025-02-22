Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doloc Town, Logoi Games, RedSaw Games Studio

Doloc Town Announces New Demo For Steam Next Fest

Doloc Town will have a brand-new demo available for Steam Next Fest, showing the improvements they made since the last one

Article Summary Check out Doloc Town's new demo at Steam Next Fest with updated features and two hours of gameplay.

Experience a unique farming sim set in a post-apocalyptic world with engaging platforming and combat challenges.

Immerse yourself in the delightful pixel art and explore diverse biomes, from lush forests to treacherous wetlands.

Equip guns and customize drones for exhilarating combat against dangerous creatures in diverse biomes.

Indie game developer RedSaw Games Studio and publisher Logoi Games revealed that Doloc Town will get a new demo for Steam Next Fest. The team had already released a free demo back in November, showing off a small piece of the unique farming simulator set in a post-apocalyptic world. This new demo, which you can play from February 24 until March 3, will provide an updated version of the game with about two hours of content for you to try out. We have more info about the game here as it sounds like it might be released sometime later in 2025.

Doloc Town

Begin your adventure in Doloc Town with a barren plot amidst the remnants of civilization, gradually uncovering the forgotten stories of the land. Gather resources, cultivate crops, and construct facilities while navigating platforming challenges and engaging in combat. Explore diverse biomes, from lush valleys to treacherous wetlands, each filled with secrets and new obstacles.

Unique Post-Apocalyptic Farm Sim: Manage your farm starting from scratch and develop automated production systems in a world filled with mysteries and dangers. Face-changing weather conditions, such as acid rain, which can affect your crops, adding new challenges to your farming strategy. Unlock and upgrade specialized skill trees to improve farming efficiency.

Manage your farm starting from scratch and develop automated production systems in a world filled with mysteries and dangers. Face-changing weather conditions, such as acid rain, which can affect your crops, adding new challenges to your farming strategy. Unlock and upgrade specialized skill trees to improve farming efficiency. Delightful Pixel Art Direction: With its adorable and cozy style, Doloc Town stands out as a beautiful indie game. Fans of pixel art, as well as newcomers looking for a relaxing yet engaging aesthetic, will find it a visual treat.

With its adorable and cozy style, Doloc Town stands out as a beautiful indie game. Fans of pixel art, as well as newcomers looking for a relaxing yet engaging aesthetic, will find it a visual treat. Journey Through Uncharted Territories: Discover the semi-open world of Doloc Town, with its lush forests, caves, ruins, and other biomes in search for secret relics and treasures. Uncover ancient technology, interact with NPCs in smaller settlements, and enjoy a world filled with humorous and heartfelt moments. The plot, filled with fantasy and ACG elements, brings characters and stories to life.

Discover the semi-open world of Doloc Town, with its lush forests, caves, ruins, and other biomes in search for secret relics and treasures. Uncover ancient technology, interact with NPCs in smaller settlements, and enjoy a world filled with humorous and heartfelt moments. The plot, filled with fantasy and ACG elements, brings characters and stories to life. Exhilarating Combat with Drone Companions: Equip guns and use auxiliary combat drones to assist you in the fight against dangerous creatures. Whether you enjoy intense bullet shooting or prefer more leisurely exploration, Doloc Town offers flexible combat styles with DIY customization for your robot helpers.

