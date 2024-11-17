Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Doloc Town, Logoi Games, RedSaw Games Studio

Doloc Town Releases Free Public Demo On Steam

Doloc Town, the cozy pixel art farm simulation game set in a post-apocalyptic world, has a free demo you can play on Steam

Article Summary RedSaw Games Studio offers a unique farm sim set in a post-apocalyptic world with a free Steam demo.

Doloc Town combines cozy pixel art with engaging platforming, combat, and farming mechanics.

Explore diverse biomes, uncover stories, and build a farm amidst civilization's remnants.

Experience customizable combat with drone companions in a visually delightful indie adventure.

Indie game developer RedSaw Games Studio and publisher Logoi Games have released a new public demo for their upcoming game Doloc Town. This is a different kind of cozy pixel art game as you're getting a farm simulation title that's been set in a post-apocalyptic world. With nothing around to hold you back, you have the chance to build your dream farm from scratch, made up of pieces from the broken world around you, and make a solid effort to bring life back to normal (as best you can). The game has a free demo on Steam for you to play right now, as we're guessing the main game won't be released until sometime in 2025.

Doloc Town

Begin your adventure in Doloc Town with a barren plot amidst the remnants of civilization, gradually uncovering the forgotten stories of the land. Gather resources, cultivate crops, and construct facilities while navigating platforming challenges and engaging in combat. Explore diverse biomes, from lush valleys to treacherous wetlands, each filled with secrets and new obstacles.

Unique Post-Apocalyptic Farm Sim: Manage your farm starting from scratch and develop automated production systems in a world filled with mysteries and dangers. Face-changing weather conditions, such as acid rain, which can affect your crops, adding new challenges to your farming strategy. Unlock and upgrade specialized skill trees to improve farming efficiency.

Unique Post-Apocalyptic Farm Sim: Manage your farm starting from scratch and develop automated production systems in a world filled with mysteries and dangers. Face-changing weather conditions, such as acid rain, which can affect your crops, adding new challenges to your farming strategy. Unlock and upgrade specialized skill trees to improve farming efficiency.

Delightful Pixel Art Direction: With its adorable and cozy style, Doloc Town stands out as a beautiful indie game. Fans of pixel art, as well as newcomers looking for a relaxing yet engaging aesthetic, will find it a visual treat.

Journey Through Uncharted Territories: Discover the semi-open world of Doloc Town, with its lush forests, caves, ruins, and other biomes in search for secret relics and treasures. Uncover ancient technology, interact with NPCs in smaller settlements, and enjoy a world filled with humorous and heartfelt moments. The plot, filled with fantasy and ACG elements, brings characters and stories to life.

Exhilarating Combat with Drone Companions: Equip guns and use auxiliary combat drones to assist you in the fight against dangerous creatures. Whether you enjoy intense bullet shooting or prefer more leisurely exploration, Doloc Town offers flexible combat styles with DIY customization for your robot helpers.

