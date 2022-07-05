Dominion Forsberg Joins The Crew 2: Season 6 – Episode 1

Ubisoft revealed the latest content for The Crew 2 as Dominion Forsberg will be joining Season 6 – Episode 1, which launches Wednesday. The new season brings in a lot of content to the game, including some highly requested improvements such as the new 60 FPS option for next-gen consoles. We have some notes below of everything coming to the game tomorrow with a more refined list from the devs which you can read on the game's website. Also, you can try the game for free this weekend as they will be letting anyone play it from July 7th-11th.

Designed in collaboration with 3-time Drift World Champion Chris Forsberg and his Forsberg Racing team, Season 6 Episode 1: Dominion Forsberg adds 6 new playgrounds in the world of The Crew 2. Under Chris Forsberg's guidance and during 9 brand-new thematized events, players will have to push their precision driving skills to the limit and compete to beat his records and become a true precision driver. This new episode also comes with numerous Quality of Life improvements for all players. Highly requested by the community, a new 60 FPS option will now be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X, along with a visual overhaul of color grading and weather on all platforms.

Season 6 Episode 1: Dominion Forsberg will be accompanied by a brand-new Motorpass: it will propose 50 tiers of new exclusive rewards, both free and premium, including vehicles such as the Forsberg Racing Gold Leader Z (Street Race), the Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z East African Safari (Rally Cross), the Forsberg Racing Nissan 350Z Roadster (Drift) as well as vanity items, outfits, currency packs (Crew Credits and Bucks), and more. New vehicles, such as the Nissan 350Z Roadster (Street Race) or the Forsberg racing Nissan 370Z Pro Drift (Drift), will be available in the shop starting from July 6th.

The Crew 2 LIVE Summit experience also continues during this brand-new season, with a new batch of weekly iterations. During LIVE Summits, there is only one objective: getting as high up the leaderboard as possible. Each week, the best players will be rewarded with exclusive items and vehicles based on their ranking.