Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons Adds More DLC Characters

We get a better look at the DLC characters coming to Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons, which launches next week.

Article Summary Sacred Reunion DLC for Double Dragon Gaiden adds Ranzou, Sonny Lee, and Chin Sei Mei.

The new characters are playable across all modes, including Survival and Versus.

Online co-op arrives with the update, enhancing play with friends.

Set in 199X NYC, fight gangs with Billy and Jimmy Lee for city dominance.

Secret Base and Maximum Entertainment revealed more about the Sacred Reunion DLC coming to Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons, as we're getting more characters. Originally revealed during The Mix x Kinda Funny Spring Game Showcase 2024, this DLC is designed to improve the game and includes some new options for players. Aside from bringing some content updates and new modes to the game across all platforms, three characters from the franchise will be making an appearance as we'll get Ranzou, Sonny Lee, and Chin Sei Mei added to the roster. You can see more in the trailer above as the DLC will be released on April 4, 2024.

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise Of The Dragons

Ranzou and Sonny Lee return to take on the gangs of New York following their last playable appearances in Double Dragon IV, with Chin Sei Mei ending his hiatus since Double Dragon III: The Sacred Stones. All three come with their own unique play styles and abilities. They'll be playable across all modes, including the recently revealed wave-based Survival Mode. Enjoy the reunion with friends near and far, as online co-op will be launching alongside the update. Tired of working together with friends? The brand-new Versus Mode will allow you to take them on in head-to-head battles. Upgrade your characters as you see fit with a variety of options, choose your arena and commence the ultimate test of individual skills and friendships. New upgrades, improvements, additional content and a new difficulty mode will also be launching into the fight when Sacred Reunion fights its way onto PC and consoles April 4.

Set in the nuclear wasteland of New York City during the year 199X, Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons features a showdown between the iconic Double Dragon brothers, Billy and Jimmy Lee, and their allies against the criminal gangs terrorizing the city for dominance. Defeat one gang and the others will seize the opportunity to grab more power for themselves by enhancing their own abilities and bringing in new sub-bosses to take players down. To combat this, you'll have a multitude of powerful friends and resources at your disposal as you fight to save the city.

