Double Trouble Superstars Have Come To MapleStory

Nexon dropped a new update in MapleStory this week as the Double Trouble Superstars have been added to the mix. Basically, you now have access to new offerings featuring the Yeti and Pink Bean World character creation options. These two also bring along some new special event boosts with the Singles' and Couple's Army, as well as major rewards which you can earn. You're also getting the requested 64-bit client to Nexon's Launcher, as well as some bug fixes and quality of life improvements that should provide more client performance. You can read more about the additions below as the update is live now.

One of the most anticipated events is coming to MapleStory; Yeti x Pink Bean World. Players can create 1 Yeti and 1 Pink Bean character in the dedicated world and get a skill that grants boosts such as 50% more EXP and 30% more damage to all monsters. These boosts are not the only rewards for participation! By diving into the various events like the Monster Punch King Event and Step Up Event, players will earn fascinating rewards like Mega Character Burninator, Growth Potions, Pink Bean/Yeti Titles, Pink Bean/Yeti themed Damage Skins, and place in the Monster Punch King Event rankings to get Maple Points rewards.

Even though players don't have to choose between Yeti and Pink Bean, they must choose between Singles' Army and Couples' Army. The Armies are competing against each other to build the biggest statue, and each player will take a side to help build the statue by donating the material, Spring Energy, which can be obtained from slaying monsters or getting hearts that rain down on major town maps during Solo and Couple Time. Various in-game items such as Invincible Singles' Army OR Loving Couples' Army Item Set, Singles' Army OR Couples' Army Damage Skin, and Singles' Army OR Couples' Army Statue Chair will be awarded to the members of the Armies based on the completion status of the statues.

The final MapleStory event will be the one players are looking for in order to expedite the growth of their characters. In addition, players can get the Hasty Hunting Box by completing daily haste missions. In addition to the various rewards in the box, simply opening a box will allow players to experience faster hunting with Haste Boosters.