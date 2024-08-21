Dragon Age: The Veilguard Releases PC Experience Blog

Posted in: BioWare, Dragon Age, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Electronic Arts and BioWare have released a new developer blog for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, in which they discuss some of the features you'll experience on PC. The blog, some of which we have for you below, goes over a number of aspects that they have taken advantage of in order to give players the best experience possible on PC. Enjoy reading through it as the game arrives on October 31, 2024.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard – PC Features

Let's talk about inputs first. We wanted to ensure the controls and UI are a good experience for both KBM and controllers; so we did close to 10,000 hours of user research testing to make sure of it. Dragon Age: The Veilguard will feature native support for PS5 DualSense controllers with haptics support in addition to the standard of Xbox controllers & keyboard + mouse. Additionally, you can seamlessly transition between controllers or keyboard + mouse while playing or in menus. There are many different ways to play our game; so, in order to allow you to find the most comfortable set-up, we've added the ability to customize class-specific keybinds that you can easily switch between. This means that your Rogue Rook can use a different set of keybinds than your Warrior Rook, if you'd like!

Along with the standard resolution options, we also have full support for 21:9 Ultrawide monitors. Don't worry; we didn't forget the cinematics, either – just disable the option titled "Cinematic Aspect Ratio." This will remove the enforced black bars; so you can watch the cinematics in full ultra widescreen glory. No matter what size monitor you're rocking, you can adjust your FOV with an FOV slider in the Settings. There will be an option for uncapped framerate, as well. We're also launching with full HDR support. Most changes to Graphics and Display Settings are reflected in real time, and you can see the impacts of those changes through the cutout in the UI. This will help you make informed decisions as you tweak your game to look exactly how you want.

We know a lot of you play on Steam, and we wanted to meet you where you are. We're happy to be completely Steam Native for Dragon Age: The Veilguard! We're already Steam Deck Verified; and with Cloud Save on Steam supported, you can seamlessly switch back and forth between your PC and your Steam Deck as much as you want, with no interruption to your progress. We also have Remote Play enabled if you'd rather play on your TV! If you'd like to utilize it, there will be a completely optional linking process to your EA Account.

If you want to hear about a few advanced settings and options for the PC community, let's go over that now. We support a suite of Ray Tracing features, as well as an "Ultra RT" mode for extremely high end rigs. We have several types of upscaling available: NVIDIA DLSS 3, FSR 2.2 which has been heavily modified, specifically for the game, and XeSS. We also support DLSS 3 with frame generation and NVIDIA Reflex. As we have more PC features to share, we'll circle back on those before launch.

