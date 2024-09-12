Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Spike Chunsoft, Video Games | Tagged: dragon ball, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Reveals GT Characters In Latest Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero as we get a better look at some of the Dragon Ball GT characters

Article Summary Discover the latest trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero showcasing Dragon Ball GT characters arriving to the game.

Check out the stellar roster including GT Goku, Pan, Vegeta, Baby Vegeta, Uub, Great Ape Baby, Gogeta, and Syn Sherron.

Explore exciting features like stunning 3D battles, realistic destructible environments, and intense online rivalries.

Unleash your creativity by recreating epic battles and sharing them with fans worldwide. The game drops on Oct 11, 2024.

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft released a new trailer today for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, as we get a better look at some of the Dragon Ball GT characters coming to the game. A plethora of characters have been added to the mix from the series, including the GT versions of Goku, Pan, Vegeta, Baby Vegeta, Uub, Great Ape Baby, Gogeta, and Syn Sherron. And they still haven't revealed the entire roster yet, as we're sure there are some surprises left. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives on October 11, 2024.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero takes the legendary gameplay of the Budokai Tenkaichi series and raises it to whole new levels. Learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters, each with signature abilities, transformations, and techniques. Unleash the fighting spirit within you and take the fight to arenas that crumble and react to your power as the battle rages on. Shake the earth. Break the heavens. Make yours the destructive power of the strongest fighters ever to appear in Dragon Ball!

Breathtaking 3D Fights: Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks.

Engage in heart-pounding, high-speed 3D battles that stay true to the anime and video game series, with breathtaking visuals and authentic combat moves like beam clashes, rush attacks, movements too quick for the eyes to see, and planet-razing ultimate attacks. The Ground WIll Shake: Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart's content.

Step into an arena that reacts to your every action. As you transform or unleash your most devastating attacks, watch the environment respond with stunning realism. Leave a trail of destruction in your wake as you battle to your heart's content. Rivals Make You Stronger: Challenge other players online to test your skills, or sit down with friends offline to hone your skills exclusively in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber! Fight your way to become a champion across various tournament modes and victory conditions.

Challenge other players online to test your skills, or sit down with friends offline to hone your skills exclusively in the Hyperbolic Time Chamber! Fight your way to become a champion across various tournament modes and victory conditions. Blaze a New Path: Conquer the action-packed battles from the beloved original story, or discover and unlock new encounters for your favorite Z-Fighters and more. Relive your favorite moments from the series through cutscenes you can experience from the perspectives of eight characters!

Conquer the action-packed battles from the beloved original story, or discover and unlock new encounters for your favorite Z-Fighters and more. Relive your favorite moments from the series through cutscenes you can experience from the perspectives of eight characters! Create, Play, and Share: Recreate your favorite battles from throughout the Dragon Ball story, or set up your dream story battle with your favorite characters! Share your creations with other fans and experience the battles brought to life by imaginations around the world.

